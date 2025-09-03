Razorbacks work recruiting trail hard, offer trio of highly regarded prospects
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner extended several offer to a trio of top tight ends in the 2027 class Tuesday.
Korz Loken, the No. 108 overall prospect in the nation heard from the Razorbacks plenty over the past few months, but took big longer for an official offer to be extended.
He is the No. 7 ranked tight end in his class and No. 1 among athletes from Wisconsin, according to 247sports.
As a sophomore, the 6-foot-5, 220 pound athlete has proven himself to be a factor in the passing game with 425 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.
Other programs in the mix include from Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Kansas, Purdue, Iowa State, Indiana and many others.
Loken and his Inola-Scandinavia High School team were able to get off to a hot start to the 2025 season with In a 28-8 victory.
Loken caught five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown while carrying the rock eight times for 113 yards and another score while used in the wildcat formation.
Turner’s recruitment of junior tight ends didn’t end with Loken as two others reported hearing from the Razorbacks Tuesday.
Oak Ridge, Tenn., 4-star Malik Howard received the call from Turner and is ranked as the No. 77 overall player in the 2027 class, No. 4 at his position and No. 6 among Tennessee athletes, according to 247sports.
As a sophomore, Howard emerged as a playmaker with 32 receptions for 389 yards and six touchdowns.
With over 30 offers, Howard figures to be a prospect whose recruitment will do down to the wire with other SEC schools like Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina, Alabama and others in the picture.
Another tight end to emerge with an Arkansas offer Tuesday evening is New Palestine, Indiana athlete Mason Oglesby.
The 6-foot-4, 220 pound prospect holds multiple FBS offers from the likes of Illinois, Kansas, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, Pitt and Wisconsin.
Through three seasons at the high school level, Oglesby has caught 43 passes for 479 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also spent time at linebacker, recording 64 tackles, eight quarterback hurries, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
The Razorbacks have shifted their focus toward the 2027 class as its current 2026 cycle is pretty much wrapped up ranked No. 26 nationally with 27 commitments.
Arkansas currently has commitments from two 2027 prospects with a pair of 3-stars in Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant and Lakeland, Florida quarterback Joaquin Kavouklis.
Coach Sam Pittman and his staff have extended offers upwards to 250 athletes in the 2027 class welcomed quite a few recruits to town over the weekend.
Broken Arrow 3-star defensive back Bryson Brown, 3-star Little Rock athlete Hakim Frampton and Warren's Josiah Steen are just a few notable recruits to visit Fayetteville over the weekend.
While the weekend lacked in star power for some fans, Arkansas will have a grand opportunity during its next home game, Notre Dame on Sept. 27, which should attract high profile athletes and viewers on their big screens at home.