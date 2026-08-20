Arkansas Sophomore RB Making Noise During Fall Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Redshirt freshman speedster Markeylin Batton has shown the coaching staff he could be the future of the Razorbacks in the running back room, earning praise from both running backs coach David "YAC" Johnson and coach Ryan Silverfield.

When asked about Batton's ascent among the running backs, YAC shared his thoughts on Markeylin and what has impressed him thus far on Wednesday afternoon.

"I think Key has done a good job accepting his role, taking advantage of every opportunity he gets," Coach Johnson said, "He's really explosive with the ball in his hands and he's been showing a lot of toughness. You know even in pass protection, that was one of the things I was worried about a little early on, but he's been doing a great job on that."

Silverfield also had high praise for the rising running back following the team's first scrimmage back on Sunday.

"Markeylin Batton actually stepped up and did some good things," Silverfield said. "He's No.25 for us in the running back room."

The former 4-star recruit from Atlanta, Texas, joined the Razorbacks as part of the 2025 recruiting class.

During his time with the Rabbits, he demonstrated his offensive prowess by accumulating 2,217 rushing yards and scoring 32 touchdowns.

In addition, he recorded 817 receiving yards and added another 11 touchdowns in the passing game.

As Batton rises through the ranks, he faces significant challenges ahead, particularly with the Razorbacks featuring the talented duo of Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell.

Smith, who transferred to the Razorbacks from Memphis, is set to play a crucial role in mentoring and coaching the younger running backs as they adjust to the new offense. He is familiar with the Cramsey offense, having played under him at Memphis.

The Razorbacks have a promising future at the running back position, having recently acquired sophomore Jasper Parker from Michigan, as well as 4-star recruit TJ Hodges in this 2026 recruiting class.

Additionally, the Razorbacks were able to retain sophomore running back Cam Settles, who been an active part of the roation this offseason and looks to push for playing time behind Russell and Smith.

Redshirt freshman Markeylin Batton during a receiving drill during Fall Camp. | Chance Kolman

The new Cramsey offense focuses on adaptability and flexibility in response to the defense. It's clear that the versatile Batton would be an ideal fit for the running back position in the future. He has been recognized for his versatility and ability to adjust quickly while maintaining forward progress.

Batton, who is very familiar with former Arkansas greats, has an uncle who is the legendary Jason Peters. He aims to become one of the next great running backs for Arkansas. Batton plans to utilize his skills and versatility in the fast-paced Cramsey offense, which Razorback fans of all ages will come to love and enjoy.

Although Batton may not receive extensive playing time this upcoming season, he has offered a glimpse of the kind of player he could potentially become with a strong showing at camp. Should he continue a similar trajectory, he could become a prominent member of the backfield for the future.

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