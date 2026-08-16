Transfer Tight End Impresses Silverfield During Razorbacks' First Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Most of the attention at the tight end position this offseason has been centered around redshirt junior Jaden Platt's physical transformation.

One guy who has quietly flown under the radar in the past couple of weeks is Boston College transfer and former Alabama Crimson Tide 4-star signee Ty Lockwood. The 6-foot-5, 245 pound tight end played his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa before playing with the Eagles in 2025.

Lockwood, a native of Thompson's Station, Tenn., was a consensus 4-star recruit out of high school and was ranked as the No. 136 overall player in the country, No. 4 among tight ends and No. 2 in the Volunteer State, according to ESPN.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team after the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's been seen in a couple of practice videos and photos posted on the Razorbacks' social media accounts in recent days. But no one has really said much about him until Silverfield talked about his emergence in fall camp during his Sunday media availability following the team's first scrimmage of fall camp.

“Everybody knows Jaden Platt is our tight end," Silverfield said Sunday after the scrimmage. "A name I haven’t mentioned is Ty Lockwood. He’s done a really nice job and continues to make some exceptional catches out there. He does a good job in the run game.”

Silverfield's comments suggest the Razorbacks have been searching for another tight end to emerge in the room following the recent injury to Maddox Lassiter. Arkansas was in desperate need of developing another legitimate option behind Platt anyway and it appears the once top-150 recruit answered the call.

Lockwood has a recruiting pedigree that certainly makes him an intriguing option as a multi-dimensional threat on offense. The biggest question following his addition out of the transfer portal was his lack of experience during his career having not lived up to his high school billing as a prospect.

If he does possesses that SEC-caliber talent he was projected to have as a prep star, then he could be the next case of an Arkansas transfer to flourish under the guidance of tight end coach Morgan Turner.

Sometimes all an athlete needs is an opportunity to discover what he's good at and let that be turned into consistent production. That was the case last season for Platt and fellow Montana State (FCS) transfer Rohan Jones, who averaged over 27 yards per reception in 2025.

Other Hogs Who Surprised Silverfield

Freshman defensive back Brandon Ford has been primarily playing with the third unit in the secondary, but will sometimes punch above his class in different drills.

He's forced a couple of turnovers in fall camp, which is only just an extension off a high school career that saw him become a ballhawk at Crowley (Texas) High School. The 5-foot-11, 193 pound cornerback totaled six career turnovers, including five interceptions and over a dozen pass breakups.

"I haven't talked too much about freshmen. Brandon Ford is a guy that — he keeps catching your eye," Silverfield said. "So often you're like, 'Who's that? That's that freshman.' Man, been pleased with him and what he's been able to do."

Redshirt freshman running back Markeylin Batton was a 4-star speedster out of Atlanta, Texas in the 2025 recruiting class.

"Markeylin Batton actually stepped up today and did some good things," Silverfield said. "He's No. 25 for us in the running back room.

He displayed his versatility during his time in the prep ranks by rushing for 2,217 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding 817 yards and 11 scores in the passing game.

That alone increases the likelihood of playing early under offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

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