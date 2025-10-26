Record breaking Saturday in store between Razorbacks, Bulldogs?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are some players on the Razorbacks' roster who are in familiar territory mired in a six-game losing streak for the second time in three seasons.
The 2023 team started 2-6, but were able to earn their first SEC victory of the season in Gainesville against a struggling Florida team.
It all comes full circle in Week 10 as the Razorbacks are set to host Mississippi State, a team that is free falling in a 4-game losing streak after blowing a 17-point fourth quarter lead against Texas.
With both teams struggling to defend, points could be put on the board early and often as the Razorbacks allow 38.3 points against SEC competition (No. 16 SEC) while the Bulldogs surrender 35 points per game (No. 14 SEC).
One big play option for the Razorbacks is tight end Rohan Jones, who's caught just 12 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is likely one of many Arkansas receivers licking their chomps at the chance to pad stats against a struggling secondary.
"Coach [Bobby] Petrino is scheming up some good plays on offense," Jones said Saturday. "And when my numbers called, I'm just trying to do the most with it."
Jones' 34 yards per catch average is the most among any player at the FBS level with at least 10 receptions.
Each team's quarterback are in need of a rebound game this Saturday inside Razorback Stadium as it's highly likely as recent history suggests a shootout will be on hand.
Taylen Green wasn't necessarily himself in Week 9 against Auburn, completing 14-of-22 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
Each of his turnovers came in the final 9:15 seconds of the fourth quarter, beginning with an interception returned for a touchdown which put the Tigers ahead for the first time since its opening touchdown drive.
Green, known for his dual threat ability, rushed only seven times for 14 yards Saturday, his fewest in a game this season.
The senior captain suffered a knee injury against Texas A&M in the first half last week, but was able to continue playing while rushing for 85 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-42 loss.
While captains might struggle here and there, it's still a team game which allows his teammates to carry the burden of his downfalls Saturday with him.
"He's obviously one of the best players in the country and if he has an off day, it’s on us to just pick up a little bit more," tight end Rohan Jones said Saturday. "Each person do a little bit more of our 11 on the field, because he can’t be the only player playing out there."
Even on the defensive side of the football, teammates like Kani Walker and Quincy Jones respect and admire what Green brings to his team. Each of them expect their senior leader to rebound and make most of the team's opportunity against MSU.
"At the end of the day, Taylen knows who he is as a person, just as being a human, you’re not always going to be perfect," Rhodes said. So again, it’s up to us to uplift him because when we’re down, he uplifts us. So I say again, it’s life."
"[Green] is not just out quarterback, he's our leader in real life," Walker said. "We spend real time, since January, spilling blood, sweat and tears. He's our leader. So at the end of the day, of course we’re going to always look out for him. But we know he’s going to be alright. He’s going to bounce back too."
Bulldogs' quarterback Blake Shapen was sharp in a near upset going 26-of-42 for 381 yards and four touchdowns against a stingy Longhorns defense.
When it mattered most, the second-year starter couldn't get things done as Texas held Mississippi State to -10 yards in the final 9:35 seconds of regulation and overtime.
Both the Razorbacks and Bulldogs have something worth fighting for next Saturday. Whether it be team pride under an interim coaching staff like Arkansas is currently doing, or looking to continue building a program under Jeff Lebby although the team is mired in a 16-game losing streak against SEC opponents, one team is going to find a way to win and experience good vibes once again.