Red Raiders Have Major Missing Piece Ahead of Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas received its invitation to the Liberty Bowl Sunday afternoon for the fourth time since 2009 to face Texas Tech in Memphis. The Razorbacks' defensive coaching staff likely had a collective sigh of relief knowing Texas Tech will be without offensive coordinator Zach Kittley for the game after he took the head coaching gig at Florida Atlantic.
The Red Raiders were one of the most prolific offenses in college football this season at No. 5 with 38 points per game and No. 9 with 460 in yards per game. Kittley's version of the "Air Raid" offense was refined by former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury which has helped FAU's new coach be successful at each of his stops at Houston Baptist, Western Kentucky and Tech.
Without the 33-year-old play caller, Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire knows his background as a defensive coach will not matter. He embraces the program's history and tradition with high powered, unconventional offense and what it means to the fans.
"You know, playing playing in our at a fast pace, playing with tempo. I think our quarterbacks operate best for that, "McGuire said during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl teleconference. "In our games against Arizona State and Iowa State, we caused turnovers. Not only cause turnovers but scored points off those turnovers"
"[Against Arkansas] we've got to create some opportunities and try to do our best to go as fast as possible."
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is familiar with roster shortages and assistants leaving as the Razorbacks were missing nine starters and its defensive coordinator in the same game two seasons ago. The Razorbacks surrendered 608 yards of offense to Kansas but were able to come away with a 55-53 victory in a three overtime thriller.
"The Red Raiders lost their offensive coordinator, which is great since he got a head coaching job," Pittman said. "This is another reason bowls and practicing because you can get a headstart on spring practice, work on new material."
"When you think about [Texas Tech], you think about points, relentless energy. They're gonna play hard as hell, going to hit you in the mouth and that's why [Coach McGuire] said it's going to be a fun game."