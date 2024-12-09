BREAKING: Hogs Lose Pair of Brothers to Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- In what is expected to be a rather busy nationally, Arkansas Razorbacks lose pair of brothers in defensive backfield ahead of AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Sophomore TJ Metcalf and freshman Tevis Metcalf have opted to enter the transfer portal Monday as the winter window opened. TJ was a bright spot in a struggling secondary unit with 57 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups.
The elder Metcalf was a 4-star prospect according to Rivals and rated the No. 33 safety nationally. He committed to Arkansas over offers from Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and many others.
Tevis played primarily on special teams for the Razorbacks finishing the season after signing with the program over offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech and Colorado. He was a 3-star prospect out of high school, No. 37 overall athlete in Alabama and No. 84 among safeties in the 2024 class.
Arkansas Outgoing Transfers
QB Malachi Singleton
WR Isaiah Sategna
WR Davion Dozier
WR Jaedon Wilson
TE Luke Hasz
TE Ty Washington
TE Var'Keyes Gumms
RT Patrick Kutas
RG Joshua Bruan
C Amaury Wiggins
LS Eli Stein
DE Nico Davillier
LB Carson Daean
LB Alex Sanford
DB Jaylon Braxton
DB Dallas Young
DB TJ Metcalf
DB Tevis Metcalf
DB Dylan Hasz