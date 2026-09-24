FAYETTEVILLE — As frustrations surrounding Arkansas' football program continue to grow, athletic director Hunter Yurachek is "squarely" on the hot seat, according to a Thursday report from Pete Nakos of On3.

The report comes a day after On3's Brett McMurphy published an exclusive interview with the embattled Yurachek that only stoked fans' anger towards him. Arkansas has endured three 2-10 seasons in the eight years that Yurachek has been the athletic director at the University of Arkansas and is off to a 1-2 start this season with uncompetitive losses to No. 15 Utah and No. 2 Georgia. A massive home game against Tulsa (3-0) looms Saturday night.

Much of the frustration surrounding Yurachek has to do with his tardiness to adapt to the NIL era of college football in regard to fundraising and establishing a front office. Arkansas didn't have a GM until the spring of 2025 and didn't have a football-specific GM until December, shortly after Yurachek hired Ryan Silverfield to be Arkansas' next head coach.

Silverfield spent much of the offseason raising funds for next year's team, according to Nakos, though Yurachek had said in December that Arkansas' new resources and commitment to its football program would place it in the middle of the SEC. The Razorbacks spent the least money, around $22-25 million, of any team in the SEC on its roster this season.

Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield spent much of this offseason fundraising for his 2027 roster, sources tell @On3, as this year’s roster spend was already set when he was hired.



More: https://t.co/daEUgzpFb1 https://t.co/R39plEUoww pic.twitter.com/CfQYywuGDD — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) September 24, 2026

"Arkansas has the resources to compete in the SEC, and we are continuing to grow that investment as the competitive landscape evolves and build the program," Yurachek said, per Nakos. "We have increased our football operating budget, expanded our personnel and recruiting infrastructure, and built a Front Office model that gives our coaches greater support in roster management, player evaluation, NIL and revenue sharing.

“Our 2027 planning includes another significant increase in roster investment, and we will continue directing resources where they can have the greatest impact."

The budget for Arkansas' 2026 roster was already set before Silverfield was hired, so it makes sense that his fundraising efforts will go more towards putting together his second squad at Arkansas. Still, the relative lack of resources Arkansas has to work with this year falls at the feet of Yurachek, whose contract with Arkansas runs through December 2027.

Nakos also said that the UA Board of Trustees' review of Arkansas' athletic department, and in particular, Razorback football, "will not last longer than the fall."

In the eight years that Yurachek has been the athletic director at Arkansas, the Razorbacks are 37-61 on the gridiron.

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