Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The Georgia Bulldogs have moved to 4-0 on the season and are now the No. 2-ranked team in the country. They have demolished their first two SEC opponents, beating Arkansas 45-17 and Oklahoma 41-13.

They'll now welcome the 3-1 Vanderbilt Commodores to Athens, who are coming off a 21-15 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Vanderbilt +24.5 (-112)

Georgia -24.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt +1450

Georgia -2500

Total

OVER 52.5 (-102)

UNDER 52.5 (-118)

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 3

Time: 12:45 pm ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Vanderbilt record: 3-1

Georgia record: 4-0

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Betting Trends

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Vanderbilt is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Vanderbilt's last 10 games

Georgia is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Georgia's last 10 games

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Key Player to Watch

Raylen Wilson, LB - Georgia Bulldogs

Raylen Wilson is a one-man wrecking crew on the Georgia defense. He's leading the team in tackles (19), sacks (3), and forced fumbles (2). Opposing offenses will have to scheme plays to avoid him, because if he's able to make an impact, it's going to be a long day for whatever quarterbacks and running backs he'll face.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Prediction and Best Bet

As good as the Georgia Bulldogs are, I think this is a sell-high spot on them as 24.5-point favorites. Vanderbilt isn't an SEC contender, but they aren't a bad team by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, they're 51st in the nation in net adjusted EPA per play and 35th in net success rate. Their defense is also in the top 50 in opponent yards per play, giving up just 5.0 yards per snap.

Georgia is the better team and should play to a relatively sweat-free win, but Vanderbilt is good enough to cover this significant spread.

Pick: Vanderbilt +24.5 (-112) via BetMGM

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