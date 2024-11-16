REACT: Hogs’ Defense Cause Upset Hopes, Turnovers Halt Mojo
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Turnovers. Arkansas fans have probably heard about those plenty this season as the Razorbacks have lost possession 17 times.
Ball control has been quite the issue in the Hogs’ five losses being forced into 13 turnovers with just one takeaway. When the Razorbacks aren’t beating themselves, this group can make a game out of any, including a home victory over then No. 4 Tennessee in early October.
That feels like an eternity ago given the team has won just once since that night. The Razorbacks were once again competitive in search of an upset of No. 3 Texas, but two turnovers nipped hopefulness in the bud.
Arkansas’ lack of ball security started early when wide receiver Tyrone Broden allowed himself to lose control of his catch, resulting in a Texas interception.
The Razorbacks’ second turnover saw true freshman wide receiver C.J. Brown fumble away a first down with the offense driving to cut into Texas’ lead. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino tried to dial something different besides feed a stud like Andrew Armstrong or Isaiah Sategna.
Armstrong continues to be quarterback Taylen Green’s most reliable option with six receptions for 74 yards. He single-handedly extended Arkansas’ second half possessions with a handful of contested catches.
Travis Williams’ defense contributed admirably, keeping the Longhorns offense out of its usual rhythm. It limited Texas to its second lowest offensive output of the season with 315 yards and 20 points.
When offense doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain it makes things tough, but there was noticeable fight by the Razorbacks after being embarrassed by Ole Miss two weeks ago. With a 5-5 overall record and another rivalry game trophy to play for, the Razorbacks have an opportunity to finish out the regular season on a high note.