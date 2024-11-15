Arkansas' Defense has Four Tasks it Must Accomplish to Win
Quarterback Quinn Ewers was the biggest reason Texas rolled into Tuscaloosa, Ala., last year and sent the sellout crowd home unhappy. In the season's second game, the Longhorns topped the Tide 34-24, sending a message that the always arrogant school from Austin would be a force in the mighty SEC.
All Ewers did that day was complete 24-of-34 passes for 349 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He looked like a Heisman Trophy winner, partly why Ewers opened this season as one of the four betting favorites to win college football's most distinguished individual award.
If he plays that well Saturday in Razorback Stadium, there's no way Texas loses to Arkansas. The Longhorns, once a solid two-touchdown pick, were down to a 12-point favorite Thursday night, according to Draft Kings.
Texas has a lot at stake. If the Shorthorns win their last three regular-season games, they'll qualify for the SEC Championship. Another win would get them a bye in the first round of the 12-team College Football Playoff. Three more victories would deliver UT's fifth national football championship, first since 2005, and just the second since 1970.
The Shorthorns (8-1, 4-1) are one of three schools with a single SEC loss. The other two are Texas A&M (7-2, 5-1) and Tennessee (8-1, 5-1), which has only lost to Arkansas (5-4, 3-3) -- on a glorious night for Razorback rooters and everyone in the program.
That top tier is followed by five schools with two losses: Georgia, Ole Miss, Alabama, Missouri and LSU. South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Arkansas each have three conference losses.
Texas hosts Kentucky next weekend and finishes on the road against archrival A&M. The Longhorns and Aggies haven't met since 2011, following A&M's departure of the Big 12 for the SEC. To win at A&M, Ewers must play with poise and precision, exactly what he displayed at Alabama last year.
"His general demeanor is helpful when you go on the road," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said on this week's SEC coaches teleconference. "Quinn is a very calm, cool customer. He doesn’t get too emotional — too high, too low. He’s pretty even-keeled. I think that’s important when you’re on the road.
"I think that’s important for us as a team. I think poise and composure is always critical when you’re on the road, and he exemplifies that, so that’s helpful."
Asked for an example of what he was describing, Sarkisian didn't hesitate to name the Longhorns' confidence-building road victory against No. 3 Alabama 14 months ago.
"I think probably the best one that I can recall was going into Tuscaloosa a year ago," Sarkisian said. "I feel like (Ewers) was really dialed in and he was just in a great frame of mind, and I think that permeated throughout the entire offense that night."
Texas committed no turnovers. Texas had just four penalties for 40 yards; 'Bama had 10 for 90. Texas had a five-minute edge in time of possession. Sarkisian still remembers.
"You know, we had no pre-snap penalties in a very tough environment," he said, "which tells me we were poised, we were composed, we were focused. The right type of mental intensity needed in that environment, and that’s what it’s going to take here Saturday, as well."
Texas led Alabama 3-0 after a quarter, 13-6 at halftime, but trailed 16-13 entering the final period. The 'Horns outscored 'Bama 21-8 to win by 10.
Besides Ewers, the UT offense leans on explosive running backs Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner. Both have 103 touches; Wisner has five more carries, Blue five more catches. Blue has 620 total yards, Wisner 588.
How do the Hogs stop the high-powered, balanced Texas offense? In order, like this:
* Stuff the UT running game.
* Pressure Ewers in the pocket.
* Limit top receiver, tight end Gunnar Helm.
* Don't get flagged for pass interference.
Do all that and the Razorbacks will have a chance to win. Of course, few others have managed to accomplish that short list of defensive dos and don'ts.
So here's a piece of advice that's worth every bit you paid for it: Enjoy the game, cheer hard from wherever you watch, and don't get your hopes up.