Pittman's plan to rebuild Razorbacks' recruiting leaves questions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has a strategy to address the Razorbacks’ recent recruiting struggles, particularly in retaining top in-state talent.
Whether it will work in today's world will only be known a few years down the road. He's going to need a few wins this year to be around and see if it works.
The plan comes as the Hogs are in a world now facing some new rules in a lawsuit settlement and even more litigation could be in the future against a commission that's supposed to oversee NIL agreements.
The Hogs failed to land three of the top five high school prospects in the state this cycle, raising concerns among fans and school administrators.
“We have to do a better job keeping Arkansas kids at Arkansas,” Pittman said, acknowledging the urgency of the situation.
Pittman said the program is expanding its support staff, adding personnel dedicated to recruiting within Arkansas. The staff will focus on building stronger relationships with high school coaches and hosting more in-state camps.
“Every high school coach in this state should feel like they can call us and get their kids seen,” Pittman said.
That doesn't mean they are going to get offered. Roster limits and money play a bigger roles now. It's kind of like looking at something for sale, even though you have no intention of purchasing.
It's much more of an issue now than the days when former coach Frank Broyles could bring players from every town in Arkansas who could afford school and run off the ones who didn't measure up.
Fans like to talk about the old days that would have been very different under today's rules.
The Razorbacks’ recruiting ranking dropped out of the national Top 30 for the 2024 cycle, ending a five-year streak. The program also lost 24 players to the transfer portal, one of the highest numbers in college football, though Pittman responded by signing 15 new transfers.
Pittman said Arkansas’ NIL collective is active, but has struggled to match the resources of some SEC peers.
“We have to get creative,” he said at SEC Media Days this week, emphasizing the need to increase donor engagement and provide more compelling reasons for prospects to remain in-state. “It’s about showing them that they matter here, that they can make an impact, on and off the field.”
The staff overhaul includes hiring coaches with strong recruiting ties in Texas and the SEC. Pittman said these changes are designed to help Arkansas compete with schools that routinely target the state’s top players.
After a four-win season in 2023, Arkansas improved to 7-6 in 2024. Pittman’s position remains under scrutiny, with some analysts calling 2025 a make-or-break year for his tenure.
Pittman still brings up the 2021 season where the Hogs finished No. 20 in the nation with an overwhelming number of the former coach's recruiting hauls. Chad Morris could get players, he just couldn't run a program.
Despite the setbacks, Pittman said the team had a strong finish on signing day, landing several prospects he believes can develop into contributors.
“You win some battles quietly, and sometimes those are the ones that pay off the most,” Pittman said.
Analysts note the loss of the state’s top talent to programs such as Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma has become routine. Some point to the “walls” around Arkansas recruiting having “fallen,” making it harder for the Razorbacks to protect homegrown prospects.
Pittman said the program is also increasing community engagement, opening practices to high school coaches and inviting former Razorback players to speak with recruits.
“It’s not just about facilities or NIL,” Pittman said. Kids want to play somewhere that football matters, where the community cares."
The Razorbacks will rely on quarterback Taylen Green for leadership in 2025, after Green completed 60.4% of his passes for 3,154 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season.
With the 2025 SEC schedule approaching, Pittman said his focus is on “winning games,” calling it the most effective recruiting tool.
“If we get this right, if we bring those Arkansas kids back, we’ll be right where we belong in the SEC,” Pittman said.
The coming season is expected to test Pittman’s blueprint for rebuilding the Hogs' recruiting. Success could mark a turning point for the Razorbacks; failure may force further change in Fayetteville.