Scouting Razorbacks 4-star linebacker commit JJ Bush
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams continues to land stud linebackers in the high school ranks, securing the commitment of 4-star Alabama native JJ Bush Wednesday evening.
Bush's pledge to the Razorbacks comes after completing his scheduled official visits at LSU, Missouri and Cincinnati. He also received offers from Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilit, West Virginia, Kentucky, Florida and many others.
The 6-foot-3, 210 pound junior, is was one of the best in his state at creating negative plays with 69 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, and an interception.
As a recruit, Bush is the No. 16 overall prospect in the class and No. 13 among athletes from Alabama for 2026, according to 247sports rankings.
His pledge continues to keep the Razorbacks hopes of a Top 25 recruiting class alive at No. 22 nationally and No. 8 in the SEC.
The excitement spread across social media as Arkansas coaches got in on the celebration.
Scouting Report
He started his prep career at Theodore High School in Alabama as a safety before converting full time to linebacker, which is seen on film with his fluid horizontal speed.
Bush's game is predicated on physicality, embracing contact and remaining face up while tackling. Throughout his high school career, he has shown a knack for rushing the passer with countless quarterback hurries and negative plays
His safety background allows him to drop in coverage as needed, creating mismatches for opponents looking to beat him through the air.
When it comes to culture and team fit, Bush is a hardnosed player in a similar mold to current starting linebacker Xavian Sorey, who returns after leading Arkansas in tackles during his first season with the team.
Not only is Bush known as a defensive stalwart, he also made an impact on offense by rushing for 344 yards and six touchdowns. His versatility made him invaluable member of a class blended with day one impact players and those who need multiple years of development in the program.
He is also a major contributor on the hardwood, earning Press-Register Coastal Alabama All-Region honors averaging 19 points and nine rebounds per game last season.
This spring, Bush flashed impressive marks in the 200-meter dash at (24.32 seconds and long jump 20 feet, 8 inches which is a contributing factor to what makes him such a highly sought athlete.
T-Will Impact
Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams continues to recruit well at the linebacker position since his arrival in 2023.
Bradley Shaw, another 4-star from Alabama, signed with Arkansas as one of the top available uncommitted prospects during the early signing period in December 2023.
Shaw recorded 12 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry in limited duty, but is expected to be contribute more next season.
The 2025 class featured 4-star signee Tavion Wallace from Appling County High School in Georgia.
He ultimately decided to remain a Razorback during the December signing period after Florida State came after him extremely hard during the later stages of his recruitment.
As a senior, Wallace recorded 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, two interceptions, a forced fumble, one pass breakup and a blocked extra point on defense.
From a perception standpoint, it has to feel good for Arkansas coaches after backing off a legacy recruit such as 4-star wide receiver Chase Campbell, who seemed to be as big of a lock as anyone in the 2026 class.
For one night, Arkansas coaches get to stay in the penthouse instead of the doghouse with its diehard social media following.