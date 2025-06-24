SEC teams know all too well about giving Tide bulletin board material
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "We want 'Bama" has been a phrase used many of times over the previous two decades during the Crimson Tide's resurgence under legendary coach Nick Saban from 2007-23.
Very few teams and even fewer coaches have actually beaten Alabama during that stretch. Most of them never uttered the phrase of doom.
All-time, Florida State is 1-3-1 against Alabama with its most recent game coming in 2017, a 24-7 drubbing during the Crimson Tide's national championship season.
The Seminoles also come off a 2-10 season just a year removed from an undefeated 12-0 regular season along with an ACC Championship.
Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos bursts with confidence ahead of the season opener against Saban's old program, a team he just gave plenty of bulletin board material to work with.
“I’m excited, man,” Castellanos said. “People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
Castellanos is 15-11 during his career as a starter with only one victory over an AP Top 25 team in his career back in 2023 against SMU in the Fenway Bowl.
Not a single SEC program had sustained success against Saban when he rejoined the league to coach the Crimson Tide in 2007 as he went 201-29 overall with six national championships.
Ole Miss under former coach Hugh Freeze beat Alabama in back-to-back seasons in 2014 and 2015.
Clemson and Georgia were able to beat Alabama a handful of times for the national title.
Even LSU and Auburn could generate some one-off surprises on occasion during the regular season.
Even Tennessee figured out a way to get it done in 2022 with a wild field goal as time expired to win for the first time in the series since 2006.
Despite one-off success, no one could figure out a way to knock Saban off his perch consistently.
Even Arkansas wanted Alabama a few times, notably the 2010 season in what was one of the loudest atmospheres in Razorback Stadium history.
With a record crowd of 76,8088 on hand, the Razorbacks took a 20-7 lead late in the third quarter only to fall apart during the fourth, surrendering 17 unanswered points to Alabama in defeat.
The Razorbacks had plenty of other chances to beat Saban while he reigned at Alabama including 2007, 2011, 2014, 2021, 2022 and 2023, but never could figure out a way to steal any momentum.
For the second straight year, the Razorbacks will not have to face the Crimson Tide, but are now behind in the series 24-8 after 17 consecutive losses.
Alabama was a model of consistency with Saban at the helm. Under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer that may not change despite a disappointing 9-4 campaign in 2024.
The Crimson Tide have a very deep Kane Womack defense with a star studded defensive backfield of Keon Sabb at free safety along with Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown expected to start at cornerback.
Unless Castellanos emerges as the kind of plug-and-play quarterback coach Mike Norvell originally hoped to get in transfer D.J. Uiagalelei, an upset on Aug. 30 seems unlikely.
Saban may no longer roam the sideline, but DeBoer is no slouch. He’s won championships at every level he’s coached.
As Arkansas and the rest of the SEC know, people need to think twice about poking the bear in Tuscaloosa.