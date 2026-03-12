SEC 'Going Its Own Way' Debate Could Shape Arkansas Athletics Future

For fans of the Arkansas Razorbacks, the conversation happening inside the Southeastern Conference this week might sound like legal jargon.

But it could shape the future of Arkansas athletics in a big way.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spent nearly half an hour discussing the issue during a television appearance with Paul Finebaum. Instead of talking about spring football or March basketball, they focused on laws, governance, and enforcement across college sports.

That conversation might feel distant from Fayetteville.

Yet the direction the SEC chooses could directly affect how the Razorbacks compete, recruit, and manage money.

And money has become one of the biggest challenges facing Arkansas athletics in recent years.

An SEC president says the conference might be forced to “go our own way.”



During key meetings in Nashville this week, the league’s executives are set to hold that discussion.



More in our weekly sports biz column for @On3 - https://t.co/qrbqhzM7V1 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 12, 2026

A Growing Frustration Across the SEC

Sankey made it clear that the league is exploring the idea of running its own governance and enforcement system.

He didn’t present it as a preferred solution. Instead, he suggested the idea has gained traction because many conference members are frustrated with the current structure.

National oversight from the NCAA and the College Sports Commission has struggled to keep up with the fast-changing college sports environment.

As a result, league officials are debating whether the SEC should build its own system.

Sankey explained that discussions about a potential breakaway from national governance are happening, even if that outcome isn’t the commissioner’s goal.

“I’ve acknowledged there are those who have said we should go our own way,” Sankey said. “I’ve said that I don’t think that’s the right decision.”

Still, he also acknowledged the pressure within the conference to act.

“I don’t think anyone on any campus wants the status quo to remain,” he said. “In our league, by unanimous vote, we can’t go on as we are.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey:



“People are tired of talking about name, image and likeness. They’re tired of talking about lawsuits. What they want is kinda what the President spoke of, focused on the fields the courts and the tracks”



🎥 @finebaum pic.twitter.com/CahR4uVYPn — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) March 9, 2026

Why This Matters for Arkansas

For Arkansas athletics, the financial reality of modern college sports is already difficult.

Operating in the SEC means competing against some of the richest athletic departments in the country.

That gap has become more visible during the NIL era and the coming shift toward revenue sharing with athletes.

If the conference creates its own governance structure, it could standardize certain financial rules across its members.

One idea already being discussed involves a uniform revenue-sharing contract structure with strict enforcement provisions.

Think of it as something similar to a coaching contract.

Buyouts. Penalties. Real consequences. For Arkansas, that kind of system could bring stability.

Right now, NIL deals and third-party payments can vary widely from school to school. That uncertainty makes budgeting difficult for programs that don’t operate with the largest financial reserves.

A standardized SEC approach might reduce those swings.

NEW: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey acknowledges some members want to break away from the NCAA:



“I’ve acknowledged there are those who have said we should go our own way. I don’t think that’s the right decision. We have relationships and responsibilities within Division I.”



(via… pic.twitter.com/XnqkBbQCk1 — On3 (@On3) March 9, 2026

The NIL and Enforcement Puzzle

Another issue driving this debate is enforcement.

The NCAA has opened dozens of cases related to recruiting and NIL activity. Yet the impact of those investigations hasn’t slowed the behavior across college athletics.

Tampering remains common. Recruiting battles are increasingly tied to outside compensation.

Conference leaders are wondering whether stronger league-level enforcement could bring more control.

Some proposals suggest the SEC could require its schools to sign participant agreements that allow the conference itself to enforce rules.

That might include policing certain third-party compensation arrangements involving athletes. It could also involve clearer eligibility standards within the league.

For Arkansas coaches and administrators, that kind of clear picture might help. Unless they assume everybody else won't be looking for the tiniest loopholes and how to get through them. Don't expect everybody to be on board and not look for ways to operate in the gray areas.

The challenge is ensuring everyone is playing under the same set of rules.

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on the sidelines at a game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

The Risk of Going Alone

Still, there’s a major complication.

Even if the SEC creates strong internal governance, it only works if other conferences operate under similar rules.

Otherwise, schools in the SEC could face competitive disadvantages.

One administrator inside the conference summed it up bluntly in a story at On3.

“If the Big Ten does something different, it doesn’t work,” the administrator said. “Our coaches would be up our asses.”

In other words, consistency across major conferences matters.

Without it, recruiting and financial competition could tilt heavily toward leagues operating under looser standards.

That’s why the SEC hasn’t committed to any breakaway scenario.

For now, Sankey continues to emphasize the league’s relationship with the NCAA.

Greg Sankey says SEC athletes told him two things:

- players want everyone to play by the same rules

- players want to be supported and have concerns about things like the impact of sports betting pic.twitter.com/3ZbnFIrGk3 — Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) March 6, 2026

Congress Could Change Everything

Another factor hovering over this debate is federal legislation. Congress is considering potential laws that would establish national rules for college athletics.

If that happens, the need for SEC-specific governance might disappear.

But there’s no guarantee lawmakers will act quickly. College sports leaders have waited years for national legislation but usually by the time something is done the guys who wanted it haven't been able to play for years.

In the meantime, conferences are trying to figure out how to manage the current system.

For Arkansas, that uncertainty is familiar.

The Hogs have spent the last few years adjusting to new financial demands, NIL expectations, and the changing economics of major college athletics.

If the SEC ultimately creates stronger internal rules, it could help bring structure to those challenges.

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on field before game with UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images

The Stakes for Razorbacks

Arkansas athletics doesn’t control the direction of the SEC. But the outcome of these discussions will shape how the Razorbacks operate in the future.

There are a stack of subjects that elected officials' terms would expire before covering them them all in-depth, but there are three administrators appear to be the most concerned with figuring out:

Revenue-sharing frameworks.

NIL enforcement.

Eligibility policies.

Conference-level standards in those areas could affect recruiting strategies, roster management, and long-term budgeting.

That’s why the conversations happening in Nashville matter.

They may sound like legal debates about governance. In reality, they’re about the financial and competitive framework that programs like Arkansas must navigate.

The SEC hasn’t made a final decision yet. That could come later this spring or summer.

Until then, the only thing seems certain is change is coming to college sports..

And when it arrives, the Razorbacks will be right in the middle of it. Whether they want to be or not.

