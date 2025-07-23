SEC’s Greatest: McFadden, Andrews for Hogs named to All-Quarter Century Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas landed a couple of players on the All-SEC Quarter Century Team selected by Rotowire.
You can probably guess the two Razorbacks that made the list. It will be left up to the fans for the arguments that will ensue after this.
Former Hogs running back Darren McFadden and offensive lineman Shawn Andrews each earned spots among the conference’s greatest players of the last 25 years.
McFadden, who played for Arkansas from 2005 to 2007, was named one of the team’s running backs after posting over 4,590 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns, along with back-to-back Doak Walker Awards.
Andrews, who anchored the Razorbacks’ line from 2001 to 2003, joins a loaded offensive front that includes other SEC legends.
The All-SEC Quarter Century Team, as selected by Rotowire, features athletes who defined college football in the South since 2000. The full roster, listed by position, is as follows:
Quarterback:
Tim Tebow, Florida (2006-09) — The Heisman Trophy winner led the Gators to two national championships and accounted for 145 total touchdowns.
Running Back:
Darren McFadden, Arkansas (2005-07) — Two-time Doak Walker Award winner, with back-to-back 1,600-yard seasons.
Wide Receiver:
DeVonta Smith, Alabama (2017-20) — Heisman winner and two-time national champion.
Amari Cooper, Alabama (2012-14) — Biletnikoff Award winner and a dominant force in the SEC.
Ja’Marr Chase, LSU (2018-19) — Key player on LSU’s 2019 title team, set school records for receiving yards and touchdowns.
Tight End:
Brock Bowers, Georgia (2021-23) — Three-time All-American, 2,538 career receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.
Offensive Line:
Andre Smith, Alabama (2006-08) — Outland Trophy winner.
— Two-time All-American.
Maurkice Pouncey, Florida (2007-09) — Anchor of Florida’s national championship line.
Barrett Jones, Alabama (2008-12) — Three-time national champion.
Luke Joeckel, Texas A&M (2010-12) — Outland Trophy winner.
Defensive Line:
Jadeveon Clowney, South Carolina (2011-13) — Unforgettable for his 2013 Outback Bowl hit.
Glenn Dorsey, LSU (2004-07) — Lombardi Award winner.
Nick Fairley, Auburn (2009-10) — Defensive MVP of the 2011 BCS title game.
David Pollack, Georgia (2001-04) — Three-time All-American.
Linebacker:
Patrick Willis, Ole Miss (2003-06) — Butkus Award winner, Hall of Fame inductee.
C.J. Mosley, Alabama (2010-13) — Two-time national champion.
Roquan Smith, Georgia (2015-17) — Butkus Award winner, led Bulldogs to national title game.
Defensive Back:
Patrick Peterson, LSU (2008-10) — Thorpe Award winner.
Eric Berry, Tennessee (2007-09) — Jim Thorpe Award winner.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (2015-17) — Two-time national champion.
Joe Haden, Florida (2007-09) — First-team All-American.
Specialists:
Daniel Carlson, Auburn (2014-17) — SEC’s all-time leading scorer.
Drew Butler, Georgia (2007-11) — Ray Guy Award winner.
Derek Abney, Kentucky (2000-03) — All-American return specialist.
Head Coach:
Nick Saban, LSU and Alabama (2000-23) — Seven national championships, including six at Alabama.
Rotowire’s selections reflect the depth and talent of the SEC over the past 25 years, with multiple national award winners and future Hall of Famers represented. The Razorbacks, with two of their own, are among the programs whose stars set a standard for the rest of college football.