SEC Roll Call's Matt Mitchell reveals most annoying fan base, most thin-skinned coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Not only did Monday kick off the first week after SEC Media Days with a surprise SEC Shorts, but Matt Mitchell, the brain behind SEC Roll Call popped in "The Paul Finebaum Show" to complete the comedic set in a single day.
Each fall Mitchell switches over from his signature food-centered southern culture videos to capturing what he refers to as the various "congregations" that closely follow and overreact to the outcomes each weekend to wins and losses by their teams.
"It's really just, you know, kind of turning a mirror onto the fan bases and letting them see, kind of what they look like and how outrageous they can be," Mitchell said. "Because every fan base in the SEC is it's pretty unique, because it's not really we're not fan bases at all. We're like congregations, and each congregation is like a different denomination."
Mitchell went on to break down some of those denominations for Finebaum.
"You know, Mississippi State making a lot of noise," Mitchell said. "They're essentially the Pentecostal of the group. And then Texas A&M with their rituals, and that's, that's Catholicism all the way through. And then, you know, Missouri, are the atheists."
The fan bases he imitates each week tend to take things in stride with good humor. However, there's always those looking to cause trouble.
"Yeah, it's pretty even across the board," Mitchell said. "I would say 99% of each you know, fan congregation is pretty level headed, but you've got that 1% that's very vocal and has a hard time spelling words correctly. And every every fan base has got them [including Arkansas]."
However, as most Razorbacks fans will likely agree, there is one SEC fan base that drives Mitchell a little more nuts than others.
"The one that just drives me the craziest right now is one of our newcomers in Texas because I get just inundated with messages from them wanting to know why they're not in this video SEC Roll Call," Mitchell said. "And I have to point out to them, because you're watching a rerun. This is from 2021 and they still ask, 'Why aren't we?' So that's that's just frustrating on my end."
Yet, there's one particular fan who might even top the Texas fans — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze — for whom Mitchell had no shortage of comments.
"And then you get messages from from like Hugh Freeze the week of the Iron Bowl," Mitchell said. "That he didn't like when I compared Auburn to McDonald's, because they're both run by clowns. And so he popped in my DMs for a minute. Just let me know he didn't appreciate it.
"... I'm gonna be honest with you, I was shocked when I got the message, because I thought it was in his contract to not touch social media," Mitchell said. "So this was news to me, so welcome back to the internet, Hugh, I guess."
In this same video, Mitchell compared Arkansas to Hardee's "because you're probably only gonna see it at 11 a.m." which is an absolutely fair assessment, even when Notre Dame comes to town.
Mitchell has put out two offseason videos this year, which is rare for him. The most recent revolves around SEC teams recruiting their fans and the other was if the football teams met their basketball counterparts in the spring.
However, SEC fans will need to wait until a full month of rat updates and weather in the South parodies before the official season premiere of SEC Roll Call for 2025. However, with Auburn vs. Baylor, Tennessee vs. Syracuse, Alabama at Florida State, LSU at Clemson, South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech and Texas at Ohio State, the odds of the Razorbacks getting much screen time with a game against Alabama A&M are slim.