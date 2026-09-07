SEC Shorts' Circle of Grievance Toward LSU Includes Arkansas "Squeaking" By UNA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The always hilarious football skits by the team at SEC Shorts is back once again for the 2026 season, and this time the focus was mostly on LSU following a huge victory over Clemson.

There was even a bit where someone posing as Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's silhoutee was calling the Liberty University hotline trying to get out of his contract. However, when he had to repeat his buyout figure of $57 million, the operator couldn't pick up the large sum.

Once the camera panned back to the couch made up of representatives from Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Arkansas, it was the Razorbacks that were called up first to air their grievance.

"Arkansas, would you like to go first," the "moderator" asked. And of course, the Hogs obliged and insisted that what LSU was doing was causing a rift in the league.

"LSU, your insistence on playing former NFL players has caused a rift in this conference..."

The Tigers representative quickly interjected into the conversation, making fun of how the Razorbacks pig-squeaked by North Alabama in front of few fans.

"Oh, and you squeaking it out against North Alabama in front of tens of people is really going to help us in those next TV negotiations."

Hilariously, the SEC Shorts' team surpasses the test when it comes to broadening Lane Kiffin's brashness and confidence when it comes to winning. He even through a dig in as his team was walking into the locker room with a 38-0 lead over Clemson at halftime by saying, "Imagine if we had pro players."

The camera panned back to the coach with Arkansas coming back with a burn of its own, blaming its lack of fans in attendance for the season opener on the record-breaking heat.



"I'll have you know it was really hot outside," Arkansas said. And it was, given the temperature hit 103-degrees at kickoff, the hottest since 1998 in Little Rock against SMU.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team on the sideline of CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium during the season opener against North Alabama on Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

The meeting moderator of the skit had to interject into the conversation as LSU continued to interrupt, making it hard for another participant to air their concerns.

"LSU, please don't interrupt," the moderator requested. "The the point of this whole exercise is for you to listen without being defensive."

That fell on deaf ears, as the LSU actor created a pun toward it's controversial summer that included an attempt to add former NFL players (albeit members of the 2022 class) to its roster.

"Well, we had 644 total yards, so I'd say we're uh... pretty offensive."

Now, it's time to move on to Week Two with what should provide a solid slate of games and much more content for the SEC Shorts team.

Arkansas will head west to play at Utah, Missouri plays at Kansas, Texas A&M hosts Arizona State, Oklahoma travels to Michigan for a 60:01 game, and Ohio State travels to Austin for a 6:30 start time against the Texas on ABC.

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