SEC Shorts Dealing with ER Full After Some Stunning Games
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite the hand-wringing and meltdowns after Arkansas' 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State, it was barely mentioned in the latest SEC Shorts video.
That's how crazy things were in a game dominated by the Razorbacks on the road in Stillwater, Okla., before penalties and turnovers caused a blah Saturday night here. A lot of fans just threw up their hands even before some other stunners.
Texas blowing out Michigan was the biggest story of the weekend before Notre Dame laid an egg against Northern Illinois. Even Colorado with their circus atmosphere that's all style and little substance had no answers in an inept loss to Nebraska.
Auburn gave the Hogs' fans some hope for a game in two weeks by losing to Cal, but at least that's an ACC team. Even Alabama's close call against South Florida wasn't big enough to really get a feature spot in the short video.
The Razorbacks didn't require shock therapy or anything, but did get released from the ER fairly quickly. In a game that wasn't played particularly well on either side of the ball (the Cowboys made a lot of mistakes, too). It was all part of an entertaining video.
HOGS FEED:
• New rankings show size of hill facing Razorbacks this season
• Razorbacks' offense puts up some more huge numbers in loss
• Finishing games biggest thing Razorbacks need to figure out
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook