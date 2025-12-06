Three Takeaways From Texas Tech’s Dominant Win in Big 12 Title Game Over BYU
No. 4 Texas Tech made a statement Saturday with a dominant 34–7 victory over BYU in the Big 12 championship game.
On championship Saturday, plenty of College Football Playoff implications were at stake in the Big 12 showdown. BYU likely needed a win to get into the 12-team field, while Texas Tech played for a first-round bye.
The Red Raiders’ defense made their mark, forcing four turnovers in the second half and holding the Cougars scoreless in the final three quarters of the game. The Cougars fall to 11–2 and hope the selection committee will look their way for an at-large bid, especially as BYU’s only two defeats this season came against Texas Tech.
With the committee set to reshape the field following Saturday’s results, the Cougars must now wait to see where they land. Texas Tech’s big day brought the school its first conference title since 1994, which was split five ways, and first outright conference championship since 1955.
Following Texas Tech’s convincing win over BYU, here are three takeaways from the Big 12 championship game:
Texas Tech’s elite defense makes the Red Raiders a legitimate title threat
Texas Tech’s defense forced four turnovers in the second half against BYU Saturday. Linebacker Ben Roberts picked off Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier twice on his way to Big 12 championship MVP honors.
After letting up a touchdown on the first drive, the Red Raiders’ defense held BYU without a single point for the rest of the game. Heading into Saturday, Texas Tech’s defense is allowing just 11.3 points and 258.9 yards per game. Only No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana have allowed less points per game, making the top end of the CFP field comprised of elite defenses.
Although Texas Tech may see another elite defense in the postseason, debatably the top defender in the nation is on its roster in star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. It’s not just Rodriguez, either. Fellow linebacker David Bailey has the most sacks in college football with 12.5. If two star linebackers wasn’t enough, TTU’s Roberts became the hero Saturday with his two interceptions.
BYU’s CFP case becomes tricky with lopsided result
BYU’s only two losses on the season have come at the hands of the fourth-ranked Red Raiders, who will likely secure a first-round bye once the CFP field is announced. Sitting at No. 11 in the latest CFP rankings, squarely on the bubble between Notre Dame and Miami, the Cougars needed a win to secure their spot in the 12-team field.
With a loss, especially this lopsided of a defeat, BYU’s case may have become closed in the eyes of the committee. The Cougars should not be completely written off, however, as they have only lost to one team all season and possess strong wins over No. 15 Utah and No. 18 Arizona. Sure, BYU didn’t capitalize on an opportunity to control its own destiny, but the Cougars should not be shut out of discussions fully because they played an extra game against a premier team.
As Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said postgame, “there’s going to be two-loss teams in the playoff, but only one of them is 11–2.”
Jacob Rodriguez should be a Heisman finalist
The star linebacker’s Heisman case has been presented for weeks, especially with McGuire putting in Rodriguez on offense toward the end of the regular season to make a statement.
Texas Tech’s complete dominance against 11–1 BYU showcased that the Red Raiders’ defense is elite and it’s Rodriguez leading the way as one of college football’s top players. He didn’t force or come up with a turnover in the Big 12 title game, but he led the team with 13 total tackles, including four solo and one tackle for loss. On the year, he has 114 tackles, seven forced fumbles, six pass deflections, four interceptions and three touchdowns (one defensive, two on offense).
Defensive players face an uphill battle in Heisman conversations, but Rodriguez has proved he belongs in New York.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Appleand Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.