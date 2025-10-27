All Hogs

SEC Shorts sends Auburn packing with frightful song about Hogs

'Ballad of Bobby P' first of many songs to send SEC teams crashing

Kent Smith

A quartet sings the "Ballad of Bobby P" to Auburn on SEC Shorts.
A quartet sings the "Ballad of Bobby P" to Auburn on SEC Shorts. / SEC Shorts
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks' football season has already been declared dead by SEC Shorts standards. However, the ghost of the Hogs haunts foes in an eerie ballad sung by a terrifyingly creepy barber shop quartet.

The "Ballad of Bobby P," as it can best be dubbed, is more than Auburn can handle. The Tigers were hoping for an end to the Hugh Freeze era, but instead find their season dying an even deeper, more frightening death.

Meanwhile, other SEC schools like Missouri, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M try to do their best to manage life with a quartet popping up around every corner ending seasons and dreams left and right.

Will any team make it out of the house alive, or will their final song be sung with basketball waiting in the wings?

