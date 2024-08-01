Sheridan TB Recruitment Expected to Grow Even as Sophomore
SHERIDAN, Ark. — The 2027 recruiting class may sound like a long way off but these are rising sophomores that look to separate themselves from peers around the country. There's a few prospects that are good enough to play as freshman at the varsity level and Sheridan's Isaiah "Zay" Stephens is one of them.
He simply dominated junior varsity competition a year ago before being brought up by former coach Tyler Turner. In six games, Stephens rushed over 1,700 yards and 34 touchdowns.
In his first game against El Dorado as a freshman, he scatted for 239 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Multiple long runs showing great vision and knowing how to use his 4.4 second 40-yard dash speed which jumps off the screen when watching his highlight reel.
Stephens has made great gains in the weight room adding nearly 20 pounds since finishing the 2023 regular season a biscuit shy of 150.
Sheridan is now coached by legendary high school coach Kevin Kelley who won nine state championships at Pulaski Academy from 2003-2020. After nearly two decades of dominance and three years off from coaching high schoolers, Kelley is ready for a challenge of making the Yellowjackets a player at the 6A level.
Speaking with senior cornerback Chandler Stanton earlier this week, Kelley's plan is to use Stephens in similar fashion to former Pulaski Academy great Joe Himon. Both Himon and Stephens are of the same stature with ability to grab yards in chunks.
Stephens confirmed he will be utilized in a similar way for the Yellowjackets in 2024. Previously, he has been used at multiple offensive positions which won't change moving forward under Kelley.
Himon finished his high school career with the Bruins averaging over 10 yards per carry with nearly 5,000 yards rushing and 68 career touchdowns. He caught another 2,685 yards and 25 touchdowns for his career before signing with Big Ten Conference member Northwestern.
With Stephens' recruitment in its early stages there are goals he's set to be able to pull in more offers. The motto is simply continue hard work on and off the football field.
"Hard work, film, school, study and things like that," Stephens said. "Offers from power conference schools will come if I keep up my level of play over the first five games this season."
As Stephens enters his first full year of varsity football, he is laser focused on making a difference and helping his teammates to a playoff run this fall.
"My goals are to continue playing at a high level this season," Stephens said. "I know this season will be a big big jump but I'm ready for it."
He told Hogs on SI that Arkansas and Missouri were the first SEC teams to reach out to him since last season and are consistently in contact with him. Auburn has also jumped in the conversation after a good camp last month on The Plains.
