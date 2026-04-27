Silverfield Strikes Again, Razorbacks Put Lock on State with Thornton Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield continues to keep his pipeline into Northeast Arkansas with Valley View 3-star defensive lineman Eli Thornton commitment Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 315 pound tackle was scheduled to announce his commitment later this summer on the Fourth of July, but decided to bring the fireworks a little bit early.

Thornton witnessed his recruitment heat up early on this offseason, picking up his first FBS offer on Jan. 12 when the Wyoming Cowboys came calling. At that point, it was only a matter of time before other schools started to ramp up their interest in the versatile defensive lineman.

Although the Razorbacks had shown interest up until that point, his offer from the Razorbacks didn't come until early March following an unofficial visit March 2.

As Thornton said last month, the fact that Arkansas' flagship football program pursued him in a transparent manner along with the new coaching staff's firm belief he can make the team better meant so much to him.

That relationship set the tone for the remainder of his recruitment and the biggest key on his decision to stay home and play for the Razorbacks.

"A big reason I committed is just being able to play for my home state," Thornton tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "Another reason is [defensive line coaches] Kynjee' Cotton and [Landius Wilkerson] have always been great to me and my family, they both believe in me and that means a lot."

Silverfield wants his high school recruits, transfer prospects and current roster to take on the mindset of being "all in" on what it takes to turn the Arkansas program around. Which is a message that resonates fully for the Razorbacks' latest commitment.

"The biggest reason I believe in Coach Silverfield is how he really is "ALL IN"," Thornton said. "You can tell he is doing everything he can to make the program elite."

Thornton fielded offers from Wisconsin, followed by Purdue, Arkansas State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Illinois, Kansas State, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma State since the start of the new year.

Valley View junior defensive lineman Eli Thornton with Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during his unofficial visit Monday, March 2. | Eli Thornton, X

Thornton is one of a handful of athletes who have raised the profile of a Valley View program on the outskirts of Jonesboro. Teammate Carter Wallace, also a heavily recruited running back in the 2027 class, has received offers from Duke, Kentucky, Purdue, Minnesota, Syracuse and many others.

He was a human wrecking ball in offensive backfields for the Blazers, recording 24 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior in 2025.

"Valley View has the best high school coaching staff in the state, and I truly believe in that," Thornton said. "With the amount of effort that the coaches put into football when they have families and other things going on. The Valley View coaching staff has been amazing in my past couple years in high school and is still great now."

One of his biggest improvements has been in the weight room this offseason as he reports a 505-pound squat, along with gains in quickness.

NorthBeast Arkansas Pipeline

Thornton is just the latest athlete from his region to sign with Arkansas following several failed attempts during the Sam Pittman era. The Razorbacks signed 4-star defensive lineman Danny Beale of Cross County High School during the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Prior to that, Arkansas missed on fellow Valley View 4-star linebacker Brian Huff (Missouri), Marion 4-star offensive lineman Carius Curne (LSU) and West Memphis 4-star offensive lineman Chris Morris (Texas A&M) who only played in the Natural State for one season as a senior.

For many years Arkansas has failed to forge bonds with high school coaches with their eastern brethren, but that's not always going to be the play that lands SEC-caliber prospects either.

Silverfield is doing something even Sam Pittman, Chad Morris, and Bret Bielema weren't able to do on a consistent enough basis. That's locking down in-state recruits who possess the prerequisites to play in the SEC.

Eli Thornton ( c/o 2027) 6’3” 305 lbs Defensive Tackle ‼️‼️

Junior Season Highlights 🔥🔥@ValleyViewFB @CoachCamMurray @seanasu2000



24 Tackles 🔥

18 TFL’s ‼️

4 sacks 🔥

25+ QB Pressures ‼️ pic.twitter.com/bvXZYlMhcO — Eli Thornton (@EliThornton27) November 18, 2025

With the NCAA allotting college football teams to carry 105 players on scholarship, it allows him to also take stabs at developing athletes within the state.

Arkansas 2027 Commit List



4-star OL Okaefe Oruru, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs., Jenks, (Okla.)

3-star TE George VanSandt, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs., Portland, (Ore.)

3-star CB Zy'Corius Huzzle, 6-foot, 170 lbs., LaGrange, (Ga.)

3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

With the addition of Thornton, Arkansas' 2027 class now ranks No. 43 nationally, according to 247Sports rankings. But that's a ranking that should rise in the coming months as Silverfield and his coaching staff are hot on the heels of several 4-star blue chip prospects across the country.

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