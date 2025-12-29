Silverfield already facing more QB turnover as Jackson enters portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield hasn’t been on the job long at Arkansas, but one thing is already clear.

The quarterback room is thinning, and it won’t wait on him.

Trever Jackson, a reserve quarterback for the Razorbacks this season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His departure marks another early roster change for Silverfield and adds pressure to a position that doesn’t allow much margin for error.

Multiple media outlets have reported Jackson's headed to the portal.

Jackson appeared in one game this season, attempting one pass in Arkansas’ opening win over Alabama A&M. After spending the year buried on the depth chart, he chose to look elsewhere for opportunity.

That decision leaves Silverfield with fewer quarterbacks and more urgency.

“This is part of college football now,” Silverfield said in comments included in the report. “We support players looking for opportunities that fit them.”

Jackson is the eighth Arkansas player to enter the portal since Silverfield was hired. Not all exits are equal, but when quarterbacks leave, coaches notice.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterbacks Grayson Wilson and Trever Jackson during preseason practices on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Quarterback math adds up fast

Arkansas’ quarterback depth was already thin. Jackson’s exit makes it thinner.

KJ Jackson, a redshirt sophomore, has said he plans to return for the 2026 season. Grayson Wilson, a redshirt freshman, remains on the roster, though he hasn’t publicly confirmed his plans.

That’s not much breathing room.

Silverfield inherits a quarterback group with limited game experience and little proven depth. In today’s college game, that usually leads straight to the transfer portal.

Portal quarterbacks don’t just add numbers. They add insurance. Sometimes, they add answers.

For a first-year coach, that matters. Silverfield’s early roster decisions will shape how quickly Arkansas can stabilize under new leadership.

Jackson’s departure doesn’t force a move. It strongly suggests one.

NEW: Arkansas QB Trever Jackson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his rep @AiC_Athletes tells @Hayesfawcett3



Former Florida State transfer. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/1IGp7Xsv71 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 29, 2025

Jackson’s short stay in Fayetteville

Jackson came to Arkansas after beginning his career at Florida State. He appeared in one game for the Seminoles before transferring and spent the 2025 season developing behind other quarterbacks in Fayetteville.

A former four-star prospect from Orlando, Florida, Jackson arrived with a strong recruiting profile. He’d been viewed as a long-term option, not an immediate fix.

That timeline never changed.

His lone pass attempt came in the season opener. After that, his role stayed the same. When quarterbacks don’t see a path forward, they usually don’t wait.

“I appreciate the opportunity Arkansas gave me,” Jackson said in a message referenced in the report. “I’m ready for my next chapter.”

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference at Frank Broyles Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Portal reality hits early

Silverfield knew turnover was coming. New coaches always do. What’s different now is how fast the portal moves and how little time staffs have to react.

Quarterbacks, especially, don’t linger.

Jackson’s decision reflects that reality. It also reflects where Arkansas stands. The Razorbacks aren’t just filling holes. They’re figuring out who stays, who goes, and what’s missing.

At quarterback, what’s missing is depth.

The portal gives Silverfield options. Experienced backups. Players looking for a reset. Maybe someone who’s already taken snaps at this level.

Arkansas doesn’t have to rush. But it can’t ignore the position, either.

Do we now have target of importance to sign?

Jackson enters the portal with eligibility remaining and a background at two Power Five programs. That alone will draw interest from teams looking to add competition or depth.

For Arkansas, his exit sharpens the picture.

Silverfield’s first offseason won’t just be about installing systems. It’ll be about managing numbers, especially at quarterback. One departure often leads to another, and every move tightens the window.

Jackson’s gone. The door’s open. The position is now clearly on the list.

Key takeaways

Trever Jackson entered the transfer portal, thinning Arkansas’ quarterback room early in Ryan Silverfield’s tenure.

Quarterback depth is limited, making the position a likely portal priority this offseason.

Silverfield faces early roster pressure, with QB decisions shaping the program’s short-term direction.

