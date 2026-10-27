Silverfield Already Lost to Drinkwitz. That Game Could Haunt Missouri Next.

FAYETTEVILLE — Ryan Silverfield has already discovered how frustrating it can be to spend an evening chasing Eli Drinkwitz. His Memphis team scored 27 points against Missouri in 2023. Seth Henigan threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers stayed close enough to leave with something other than embarrassment.

They still left with a loss. Missouri won 34-27 in St. Louis, and the seven-point margin did not tell the whole story. Drinkwitz’s team produced 542 yards, created explosive plays and forced Memphis to keep answering.

Three years later, Silverfield gets another opportunity. Different school. Different players. Same head coach across the field. With Missouri visiting Arkansas on Halloween, that old loss offers something more useful than a revenge theme. It provides a firsthand example of what happens when an offense produces enough to remain competitive but the team never establishes enough control to win. Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey were there. Now they need to show what they learned.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey views his unit prior to the Tennessee game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

The Close Score Cannot Hide the Bigger Warning

Memphis finished with 399 yards in the 2023 meeting. Missouri gained 542. Henigan threw two interceptions, while Missouri committed one turnover. Those numbers complicate any easy claim that Silverfield nearly had Drinkwitz figured out. Memphis certainly competed. It did not consistently dictate the game.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook completed 18 of 25 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Luther Burden III caught 10 passes for 177 yards. Marquis Johnson supplied a 76-yard touchdown reception that immediately demonstrated how little room Memphis had for a coverage failure.

That is the first lesson Arkansas should carry forward: a productive offense cannot be asked to repair every defensive mistake. The Razorbacks can score, move the ball and still lose if Missouri receives too many shortcuts. Silverfield experienced that problem directly. Saturday’s preparation should reflect an understanding of how expensive those moments become. The Halloween connection practically writes itself. The real concern is not an old result returning to haunt Arkansas. It is an old problem surviving inside a different game plan.

Cramsey Knows Production and Control Are Different Things

The 2023 Memphis offense did enough to make the box score respectable. Henigan completed 31 of 47 passes, throwing touchdowns to Joseph Scates, Blake Watson and Koby Drake. That does not mean Arkansas should attempt to recreate the passing volume.

Forty-seven attempts reflected the circumstances of that game. Jackson is a different quarterback, and this Arkansas offense has its own personnel and limitations. The transferable lesson is about decisions, not duplication. Cramsey needs an offense capable of staying useful when Missouri changes its approach. A productive opening series will not be enough if the next adjustment sends Arkansas into several possessions of uncertainty.

The Vanderbilt victory supplied a better starting point. Arkansas rushed for 187 yards, while Jackson completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards without an interception. The offense received contributions from different places instead of requiring the quarterback to carry every difficult situation.

Keep that connection. If Missouri adds attention to the run, the passing response should be ready. If the Tigers prioritize coverage, Arkansas needs to take the available ground production. Silverfield’s previous loss should reinforce the importance of remaining in the game on Arkansas’ terms—not simply finding enough offense to keep the score close.

Don’t Let Missouri Choose the Scariest Matchup

Burden’s 2023 performance illustrates another lesson. A dangerous player becomes even more damaging when the defense cannot disrupt how the offense reaches him. Arkansas faces different personnel now. Jamal Roberts presents a rushing problem that demands its own preparation, while Austin Simmons gives Missouri a different quarterback profile from Cook.

Studying the old game should therefore begin a discussion, not end one. The Razorbacks need to identify Missouri’s preferred advantages and make the Tigers work to preserve them. That means understanding how the run influences coverage, how pressure changes the available throw and where support must arrive when the first defender makes contact.

Arkansas defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes (left) and Danny Beale (right) celebrate with fans after 31-21 victory over Vanderbilt. | Hogs On SI Images

Roberts rushed for more than 200 yards against both Florida and Texas A&M. Against Ole Miss, he finished with 39, and Missouri scored only three points. Arkansas cannot assume it can reproduce another defense’s result. It can recognize the value of forcing Missouri away from its most comfortable structure. The objective is not eliminating every productive play. It is preventing one favorable matchup from organizing the entire evening.

The Best Revenge Is a Better Final Possession

Memphis’ final touchdown in 2023 came on a 21-yard pass to Drake with 1:33 remaining. That score reduced the margin to seven. It also helps explain why the final score should not become the entire memory. There is a difference between a possession that makes a loss look closer and one that changes who is likely to win. Arkansas needs more of the second kind.

The Vanderbilt finish provides a current example. Miguel Mitchell created the late interception. Jackson found Jamari Hawkins on third-and-10. The offense extended the opportunity, and Max Gilbert supplied the insurance field goal. That sequence connected the work of the defense, offense and special teams. It did not require one unit to keep rescuing another.

Silverfield should want the same clarity against Missouri. Know the situation. Understand what the possession requires. Give the players calls they have a reasonable chance to execute. A Halloween crowd can supply energy. The staff still has to supply the plan when the game becomes uncomfortable.

Use the Loss as Evidence, Not Motivation Theater

Silverfield does not need to convince his players that a Memphis result from three years ago belongs to them. It does not. What belongs to this team is the preparation available from a staff that has already experienced Drinkwitz’s program firsthand. That experience becomes valuable only when it improves the next decision.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates following a 34-6 victory over Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Avoid the explosive breakdown. Protect the ball. Keep the offense connected. Understand the difference between staying close and taking control. Those are the lessons worth carrying from St. Louis to Fayetteville. Missouri beat Silverfield once by making his team spend too much of the evening responding. Arkansas can make Saturday more uncomfortable by forcing the Tigers to do the answering. That would be a better Halloween trick than another speech about revenge.

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