FAYETTEVILLE — Ryan Silverfield did not announce that he had lost confidence in Tim Cramsey. He did not threaten a change in play-calling responsibilities or suggest a split within his staff.

But his explanation for Arkansas’ late punt against Tennessee revealed something uncomfortable: he did not trust the offense on the field to gain 10 yards when the game demanded it.

That is not the same as distrusting his offense in every situation. It is a judgment about one possession, against one defense, after a difficult afternoon.

Still, an offensive coordinator should be concerned when his head coach believes surrendering the football offers a better path than giving the offense another snap.

Arkansas lost 24-17 after Tennessee gained the first down necessary to exhaust the Razorbacks’ timeouts and end the game. The punt remains Silverfield’s decision and responsibility. The offensive problems that made him consider it, however, belong to a much broader conversation.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey views his unit prior to the Tennessee game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Silverfield’s Explanation Exposed a Confidence Problem

Arkansas faced fourth-and-10 from its own 25 after three consecutive incompletions. The Razorbacks had converted just two of 11 third downs, and Silverfield cited their late protection problems when explaining his decision. He estimated the chance of converting at “under 5%.”

That figure should not be mistaken for a verified analytical calculation. It was Silverfield’s assessment of his team in that situation, not proof that a statistical model endorsed the punt. What matters is how bleakly he viewed Arkansas’ immediate offensive prospects.

His alternative was to punt, use three timeouts and force Tennessee into a three-and-out. He feared a failed conversion would give the Volunteers field-goal position and potentially turn a seven-point deficit into a two-score game. There was a strategy behind the decision, even if the strategy did not work.

But the alternative required a defense that had just surrendered a 94-yard touchdown drive to stop Tennessee immediately. Arkansas would then need to regain possession and ask the same struggling offense to drive for a touchdown with less time remaining. Silverfield did not eliminate the offensive problem; he postponed it while risking that his offense would never return.

Cramsey’s Problem Started Before Fourth Down

The fairest criticism of Cramsey is not that he lacked a guaranteed fourth-and-10 conversion. No coordinator possesses a call that automatically defeats a capable defense in that situation. The concern is that Arkansas reached fourth-and-10 without creating anything useful on the preceding three snaps.

The earlier possession was just as damaging. After Shelton Lewis intercepted George MacIntyre with 5:44 remaining and the score tied at 17, Arkansas gained three yards before punting. Tennessee then drove for the winning touchdown, turning an opportunity to control the ending into another desperate comeback attempt.

That sequence exposed the difference between producing an encouraging stretch and possessing a dependable offense. Arkansas had run effectively earlier and scored two third-quarter touchdowns. When the game required a sustained possession or an urgent passing response, the answers disappeared.

Protection is part of that responsibility, but assigning every breakdown to the play caller would be unfair. Players must identify threats, execute blocks and make correct decisions after the snap. Cramsey determines how those responsibilities fit together through protection calls, route timing, available outlets and the demands placed on his quarterback.

The question is whether those pieces give KJ Jackson a realistic chance when the defense anticipates a pass. An offense cannot always avoid obvious passing situations, especially when it trails late. It must have something more dependable than hoping its quarterback escapes pressure or its best receiver wins a difficult matchup.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield (left) talks to his quarterback KJ Jackson (right) during first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Cramsey Must Restore Trust, Not Just Produce Another Highlight

There is no reported basis to claim Silverfield and Cramsey are divided. Silverfield said he consulted both coordinators and made the final decision himself. The punt cannot become a convenient way to transfer the head coach’s accountability entirely onto his offensive coordinator.

Nevertheless, Cramsey has a clear challenge: restore situational trust. That means demonstrating that Arkansas can convert when an opponent expects a pass, protect Jackson when the clock limits its options, and sustain a possession after the defense creates an opportunity. Another explosive touchdown would help the scoreboard without necessarily solving those problems.

Silverfield must also confront what his explanation says about the operation he leads. If he believes his offense has almost no chance to gain 10 yards, that assessment demands changes in preparation, execution or personnel usage. It cannot become a permanent justification for choosing the least uncomfortable option.

The offense showed enough against Tennessee to make a win possible. It did not show enough at the end to convince its own coach to leave it on the field. That is the gap Cramsey must close.

Arkansas can debate whether the punt was defensible. The more troubling question is why its coach believed the offense was not. Until that changes, the next close game risks ending with the same calculation—and the same result.

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