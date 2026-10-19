Big Picture Monday: What We Think We Know About Arkansas Going Into The Bye Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Those who like to rank Arkansas in the Bottom 10 of college football better think again because after this past Saturday's victory over Vanderbilt that's not the case anymore.

After three blowouts in a four game stretch to start the season, the Razorbacks have at least played competitively over the past two weeks against No. 11 Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Oh, but fans will come to the comment section saying 'We don't accept moral victories here at Arkansas especially with all other first-year coaches around the country are thriving.'

I don't either, but it wouldn't be fair to Ryan Silverfield, who was hamstrung by an administration that misled about how much money he would have to spend on this year's roster. He even received a $1 million donation just days after his hiring that he couldn't even use because "the budget was already set."

Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Joker Johnson celebrates with teammates after an interception return for a touchdown against Vanderbilt. | Hogs On SI Images

That's just more of a lazy excuse, but the university would rather not go in a little red to put a much more profitable product on the field. See, Arkansas has it a bit backwards around here, and Silverfield realized that very early on that his program won't be funded at a better rate until on-field results change.

He told me prior to the season, not once but three times that this season was going to be a battle, and they're beginning to turn a corner. A team that took its lumps continued to believe, improve and play for its embattled coach.

His allotted funds are rumored to be anywhere between $21-24.5 million, and if that's the case then this will be one of the most appreciated coaching jobs within the SEC if Silverfield finds a way to get this team to four-to-five wins.

There's a difference between accepting mediocrity and recognizing when a coach is getting more out of a situation than anyone reasonably expected. Arkansas fans shouldn't be told to lower their standards, but neither should Silverfield be held entirely responsible for the circumstances he inherited upon his hiring, which were established long before he ever coached his first game.

Fans should be able to expect more out of their beloved program given its peak of 11 wins before the bottom fell out in 2012. What so many outsiders don't understand is that Razorback fans could taste what being national championship contenders felt like until the whole thing came crashing down like one wrong pull on a Jenga tower.

That's not entirely Silverfield's fault, but if he can figure out a way to pull out 1-2 more regular season wins, it's widely believed funds to field an improved football team will be available. While the high school recruiting class could potentially be a wash unless there's some serious top-100 athletes who can be persuaded to become Razorbacks.

However, the most likely possiblity is the 2027 roster could be flipped with heavy reliance on the transfer portal once again. It would be unprecedented to think Arkansas will be breaking the bank, or even inflating the market for the top available players like Texas Tech did two years ago.

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts toward a referee during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Coming After The BYE?

Arkansas will have an extra week to prepare for Missouri, which is coming off a disappointing loss at Ole Miss and will be looking to get back on track when it visits Fayetteville on Halloween. This game has always seemed to matter to Arkansas native Eli Drinkwitz, who apparently wants to stick it to his home state's flagship program for passing on him during the 2020 coaching search.

The Tigers are a good team on both sides of the football, and finally have a game-changing quarterback in Austin Simmons. While Tigers star running back Ahmad Hardy could choose to shut his availability down and prepare for the NFL Draft, his backup Jamal Roberts has been ultra-productive for the SEC's No. 2 offense.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts will have to put together a game plan capable of preventing Missouri from exploiting the same weaknesses that have plagued Arkansas throughout the season.. Missouri's passing attack is prolific with Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode on the outside.

The Razorback offense hasn't shown the ability to compete in a shootout, or even score 31 points consistently against SEC competition. With an off week to prepare to slow down Missouri's offense and surprise its defense, Arkansas has a golden opportunity to score its first true upset of a team with a pulse this season.

Arkansas will meet Missouri on Halloween, Oct. 31 with the kickoff time at Razorback Stadium expected to be announced Monday morning.

With five games remaining, the Razorbacks have an opportunity to show that the past two weeks weren't just a temporary improvement, but the beginning of bulding something atop Silverfield's foundation.

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