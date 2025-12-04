Silverfield didn't need long to see 'loser mentality' around Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While everyone kept looking for a clue to fix Arkansas' continuing problem losing games this year, it probably was the "loser mentality" some of us saw.

When new coach Ryan Silverfield met with the media for the first time Thursday afternoon, he had since Sunday to visit with the existing players. It apparently didn't take him long to see one big problem that led to a 2-10 season.

"You sit down with a kid and they you tell them, you're gonna push them and hold them accountable there, they start sweating and batting an eye," Silverfield said. "I'm like, ‘Cool. Get out my office. Good luck to you.’"

None of that was the case with defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes and quarterback KJ Jackson. They announced at the press conference they were in with Silverfield's plan. It was a cool way to start his introduction.

"Those two, it's the the mindset, the integrity, the approach," Silverfield said. "They want to be leaders. They want to see this team succeed, right? I told them like, there's no more of this loser mentality, and they've bought into it."

"Here's my promise. We will be relentless. We will play tough and smart. We will do things the right way. And we will earn it."



They will be in the role of leaders for this team. It's probably why Silverfield brought them to the press conference. One from the defense, one from the offense and both just might be the best returning players on each side.

"They're going to be the ones that affect the rest of the locker room in a positive manner and say, ‘Hey, this is what it is,'" he said. "This what it looks like to be all in, this is what our culture is about. This is what Arkansas football needs to look like."

He knows the history. With a third 2-10 season in Yurachek's nine seasons, nobody wants to hear the word rebuild. It's already starting to become tiresome and no fan wants to hear it and boosters are tired of paying for something that's never finished.

"It’s not one of those things where we’re sitting here saying, ‘hey, you know Hunter, I need three years to rebuild this,’" Silverfield said. "No. We can start rebuilding the culture the moment we step down, the moment I had the opportunity to sit face-to-face with these guys and talk to them and see what they’re all about and tell them what I’m all about and how we’re going to do this thing together."

"[Leadership] has to start right now. We can't wait until we get back on January 14th. That has to start right now with guys buying into the ways we're going to do things."



The new coach has talked to the media before so he wasn't going to get pinned down to any specific timeline of anything, but he made it crystal clear he's not planning too far ahead. It appears the future is here and he may not be slowing down for anybody to get on board.

"This is a different day and age," he said. "Things do take time, right? The culture to build, you have to build that every single day, and that's what it's going to start with. You’re gonna have to piece the pieces together.

"When I say it's going to happen, people say, well project the number ones, I can't do that. I can tell you this, we're going to be the best in the country at what we can control."

At least for the latest Razorbacks' coach, he's being honest. If he can make it happen.

