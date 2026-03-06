Pair of Highly Regarded Texans Become Top Targets For Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff continue to make headway on the recruiting trail for the 2027 class.

Despite having just one player committed in Sheridan 3-star offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant, Arkansas' coaching staff remains positive it can sign a quality class this cycle.

The Razorbacks are expected to have 3-star tight end Jeramie Cooper in for an official visit beginning June 12-14. He is currently ranked as the No. 521 prospect in the country, No. 31 among tight ends and No. 72 among Texas high school athletes, according to 247Sports.

Cooper, 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, holds offers from 23 Division I programs such as Arkansas, Alabama, Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, SMU, and many others.

He will take a pair of official visits to Washington (May 29) and head to Houston (June 5).

Another prospect to keep an eye on is Frisco Lone Star 4-star athlete Karece Hoyt who is currently committed to the Baylor Bears. He is expected to be at Arkansas May 29, according to Rivals.

The 6-foot-1, 200 pound prospect can play on either side of the football at the next level with options at running back, wide receiver, or nickelback.

Hoyt is known to be an electric playmaker in his first three seasons at the varsity level, and became a household name in the Lone Star State as a junior in 2025.

Offensively, Hoyt recorded 111 carries for 1,102 yds and 22 touchdowns to go along with 26 receptions, 400 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. He also became a dependable option defensively with 45 tackles, six interceptions, six pass break-ups, four fumble recoveries, three tackles for loss and one pick six.

He enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore when he completed 67% of his passes for 3,308 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

He also tacked on another 1,547 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground in 2024. Hoyt even displayed his versatility as a freshman by gaining 467 yards of offense with six total touchdowns.

Going into the spring, the Frisco standout is rated as a 4-star prospect, No. 237 in his class, No. 15 among athletes and the No. 39 ranked player in Texas, according to 247Sports. He holds offers from the likes of Baylor, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, SMU and many others.

Arkansas appears to be making moves to create an impressive atmosphere in Fayetteville to close out the month of May. Prospects like 4-star defensive back Bryson Brown, Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver commit Aden Starling and 3-star Tennessee wideout Eli Ferguson are a few of the athletes expected to be on hand.

Razorbacks Spring Visit List





CB Kei'Shjuan Telfair, April 24

RB Jeremiah Dent, May 29

WR Aden Starling, May 29

DB Bryson Brown, May 29

DB London Goggans, May 29

WR Eli Ferguson, May 29

ATH Karece Hoyt, May 29

WR Brody Knowles, June 5

ATH Trey Stewart, June 5

WR Braylon Lane, June 5

DB Trenton Blaylock, June 5

TE Jeramie Cooper, June 12

RB Mason Ball, June 12

