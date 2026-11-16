Nevertheless, Beat Texas, Because Beating The 'Horns Lasts Forever

FAYETTEVILLE — "Football is only a game," read a sign in October 1965 outside of First Baptist Church in Fayetteville, "Eternal things are spiritual. Nevertheless, beat Texas."

If that doesn't sum up what the Arkansas-Texas rivalry means to those who wear cardinal and white, nothing does. As Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian accurately put it at SEC Media Days in 2024, Razorback fans "hate Texas more than they like themselves. That's a real rivalry."

The glory days of both Arkansas football as a whole and the rivalry with Texas seem a galaxy away. Texas has beaten Arkansas in consecutive years since the Razorbacks' therapeutic dismantling of the Longhorns in Fayetteville in 2021. It was the second consecutive win for Arkansas over Texas following the Hogs' victory in the 2014 Texas bowl, a win Bret Bielema described as "borderline erotic."

The prospect of the Razorbacks keeping the Nov. 21 game close against the Longhorns, who are 8-2 and still very much in contention for an SEC championship game berth and a spot in the College Football Playoff, seems much more realistic in the wake of Arkansas' 34-6 blowout win over No. 17 South Carolina. There's been plenty of parity to go around this year across college football, especially in the SEC, and as everyone knows, records and statistics simply don't matter in rivalry games.

That doesn't mean Ryan Silverfield's team giving a top-10 Texas team a game in Austin is a foregone conclusion. The last time a first-year coach was at the helm when Arkansas played Texas, Bobby Petrino and the Hogs were smoked 52-10 in 2008. Arkansas hasn't beaten Texas in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium since 2003, when Matt Jones led the Razorbacks to a 38-28 victory in what became known as "The Ambush in Austin."

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This year's matchup against the Longhorns is shaping up similar to the last two: a good Texas team with national title aspirations meeting an Arkansas team that is either in the middle or rear of the SEC, with the juice of a storied rivalry serving as the only reason why anyone would pick the Razorbacks to win.

The Longhorns, who are No. 6 in the CFP rankings and could very well be inside the top five by kickoff on Saturday afternoon, are favored by 21 points and have a 94.2 percent chance to beat the Hogs, despite Arkansas' dominant win over South Carolina.

A lot of things will have to go right for Arkansas to still be in the game in the fourth quarter. KJ Jackson, who saw his first meaningful action as a Razorback in Austin last year after he replaced Taylen Green, will have to play the best game of his career. Arkansas' defense will have to force turnovers as they did against South Carolina, and Arkansas' special teams unit has to be mistake-free.

Texas, which has a relatively easy path to 10-2 by every measure thanks to facing Arkansas and a 4-6 Texas A&M team to close the campaign, has played poorly at times this year. QB Arch Manning has not lived up to the potential No. 1 pick billing this season and has thrown 10 interceptions, including three against LSU. That's more than Jackson, who has zero multi-pick games this year compared to Manning's three.

The odds are stacked against Arkansas, and their win over South Carolina gurantees absolutely nothing over a Texas team that has more wins over top-25 opponents (four) this season than any other squad in the country.

With that said, anything can happen in a rivalry game. And while football may only be a finite game, beating Texas on the road in Year 1 would be about the easiest way for Silverfield's name to be said with reverence in Fayetteville for a very long time.

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