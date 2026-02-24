Arkansas Razorbacks Gain Commitment From Tight End Transfer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The transfer portal has been closed for over a month, but that doesn't mean the roster acquisition period is over yet for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Georgia State transfer tight end Breylen Gilbert announced that he will transfer to Arkansas for the 2026 season Monday evening, according to the Razorback football X account.

✍️ Welcome to The Diamond State @breylengilbert pic.twitter.com/ROetZIq8Kf — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) February 23, 2026

Gilbert has yet to see the field since making his way to FBS football. The 6-foot-4, 235 pound tight end was an unranked college recruit out of Creekside, Georgia in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

He announced his intention to enter the transfer portal ahead of the window opening, and shared practice reps he took at Georgia State over the previous two seasons.

Prior to Gilbert joining the team for spring practice, the Razorbacks had only four players on the roster at tight end with two returnees in Jaden Platt, Gavin Garretson, along with transfers such as Matt Adcock (Memphis) and Ty Lockwood (Boston College).

With the addition of Gilbert, Arkansas is now up to 42 transfers this cycle while only losing 38. First-year coach Ryan Silverfield wanted to focus on efforts to retain a portion of the roster he believes can compete in the SEC while adding depth and talent desperately needed going into next season.

Silverfield addressed in his press conference Feb. 17 the reasoning behind taking a variety of transfers with plenty of starting experience, others who had received playing time and freshmen who haven't really seen the field yet.

Gilbert can add plenty of value to next year's team because of the sheer lack of numbers at his position. Not only will he be given access to state-of-the-art facilities, but will also train under an SEC level coaching staff that will pay dividends for himself if he opts to move on or stay with the program long term.

I am officially in the transfer portal. I’m a tight end with 3 years of eligibility left. Very physical blocker with hands and coachable.



3.8 GPA

6’4 235 lbs TE

3 years of eligibility pic.twitter.com/z0e8P7T1N5 — Breylen Gilbert (@breylengilbert) December 20, 2025

"I think we have that unique blend [of transfers], I really do," Silverfield said. "Sometimes people say, 'Well, you bring in a transfer that didn't play as a true freshman, because he's a transfer, does that mean he has to start next year?' That's not necessarily the case. Sometimes those transfers are developmental guys, as well. But we have some guys that can get in the mix. I also believe we have a rotation of guys. What I don't want to do is get into November and say, 'Man, the cupboard's bare, we don't have the depth.'

"I've been a part of that where you sit there and say, 'Man, we're beat up at the D-line, we have to play this guy because [of our lack of depth].' Well hopefully we have guys that at least have played enough college football or years of experience in college that you can trust them to go in there. You don't want to play a bunch of true freshmen, but if some of those guys are ready, then so be it as well."

The Razorbacks are set to begin the first of 15 spring practices Sunday, March 15 and will finish Saturday, April 25 with the Red and White Spring Game hosted by TheLinkU.

Hogs Feed: