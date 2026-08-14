Silverfield Receives Glowing Endorsement From Former Razorback Coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As first-year Arkansas Razorback head coach Ryan Silverfield prepares to enter his first season with the Razorbacks, he received a glowing endorsement from Houston Nutt.

Yes, Nutt, who was the last coach to provide sustained success in the Southeastern Conference, which includes a berth in the 2006 SEC Championship Game against eventual BCS National Champions Florida.

While the Razorbacks have cycled through six different head coaches in almost 20 years, none have had nearly as much success as Houston Nutt. During his time with the Hogs, Nutt led the program to sustained success and prominence in the conference that has not been seen in Fayetteville since his departure in 2007.

Houston Nutt is high on the Head Hog https://t.co/aMsInxyVNF pic.twitter.com/fOCuKe9kQK — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) August 13, 2026

Nutt left the Razorbacks with a 75-48 overall record and led the program to seven winning seasons and eight bowl game appearances through ten seasons. No coach who has led the Razorbacks since Nutt has come close to emulating his success, as four out of five of his successors finished their time in Arkansas with a losing record.

However, as Silverfield prepares to become the sixth coach since 2007 to take over the program, Nutt believes he may have what it takes to lead the Razorbacks back to winning seasons and SEC dominance once again.

"I'm really high on Coach Silverfield," Nutt said during a recent interview. "I think he's hitting all the right buttons, starting with recruiting."

During the interview, Nutt also revealed that Silverfield was the first Razorbacks coach to reach out to him since he left the program. "He looked back into the history ( of the program) a little bit and I appreciate that," Nutt said.

After watching a little of the Razorbacks' fall practice earlier this week, Nutt appears excited about the program's current status and the trajectory it's on under Silverfield's leadership.

"I was watching practice the other day, and I loved the way they move around, and he's involved and hands-on, so I'm excited about it," Nutt said.

While Nutt's endorsement of Silverfield does not guarantee instant success in his first year, it should give Arkansas faithful a sense of hope that things might finally be different for the Razorbacks in this new era.

While he went on to Ole Miss following his resignation in 2007, Nutt remains a beloved Arkansan today having moved back to the Natural State a few years ago.

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