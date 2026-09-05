FAYETTEVILLE — For all of his folksy, good-natured charm that made him a beloved figure, Sam Pittman didn't know what to do on the sideline dusturbingly often during his tenure as Arkansas' head football coach.



There are numerable examples, such as when he was asked about Arkansas' 41-35 loss to Ole Miss last year and how he could turn things around.

"I knew that question was coming," Pittman said. "I don't know what to do with it. Tell me what to do."

Arkansas Razorback head coach Sam Pittman looks on during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Arkansas' 37-0 loss to Georgia in 2021, Pittman was asked about the barrage of penalties the Razorbacks incurred.

"Hell, I don't know," he said. "I don’t have any damn idea why they jumped offsides. I wish I did, we’d fix it."

Pittman also didn't know what to do in Arkansas' 7-3 loss to Missisippi State in 2023 when Arkansas had a fourth and short in MSU territory. Hesitation on Pittman's part forced a punt, rather than a fourth-down try or a field goal attempt.

"I didn’t know what to do to be perfectly honest with you," Pittman said.

As it turns out, not knowing what to do in high-pressure situations often leads to football coaches getting fired.

Enter Ryan Silverfield, who is the antithesis of the slow-talking, laid back Pittman. From gameday logistics to lighting to Arkansas' gameday wardrobe, the fast-talking first-year head coach will begin his UA tenure on Saturday against North Alabama.

And if you see the Hogs walking into Razorback Stadium, you might notice they're all dressed exactly the same. That's intentional; part of Silverfield's obsession with the so-called "little things."

#Arkansas HC Ryan Silverfield says his players will all wear the same exact suits on game day:



"We're going to play a game at the highest level for our great fans, so we're all going to dress alike as a team." pic.twitter.com/9xujQT1ygT — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) September 3, 2026

"Every single player will wear the exact same suit," Silverfield said Wednesday at the Catfish Hole. "I can't pick out their shoes. But I looked at pictures in the past — I love all these guys. They got more fashion than I do. But the players are all going to wear the exact same color suit, the exact same color tie. We're a team.

"I love individuals. I'm all for that. But there's no need. We're going to play a game at the highest level for our great fans, so we're all going to dress alike as a team. I think the players actually appreciate it. It gives them a lot less thought on having to go out and get their own deal. We've got some custom-fit suits for every single one, and we're excited about thar."

At the least, you can't say that the Razorbacks won't know what to grab out of their closet on Saturday mornings.

Arkansas will kick off the 2026 season against North Alabama on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

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