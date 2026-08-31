Three Most Important Things Silverfield Said Monday Ahead Of North Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE — Ryan Silverfield took to the mic Monday for his first game week news conference as the head football coach at Arkansas.

Here are the three most important things Silverfield said ahead of Arkansas' Week 1 tilt with North Alabama on Saturday.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa. | Southeastern Conference

"We're playing the '85 Bears"

North Alabama isn't employing the services of Dan Hampton, Mike Singletary or Mike Richardson, but Samford didn't know the difference on Saturday.

In its 22-10 season-opening victory, North Alabama kept Samford's offense in check. UNA picked off a Gabarri Johnson pass, and the Bulldogs literally could not run the football, as the Lions held them to -8 rushing yards on 25 attempts. Running back Dominique Thomas had 10 carries for zero yards.

"Defensively, I don’t care who you’re playing, if you can hold an opponent to under 50 yards rushing, much less -8 yards, right?," Silverfield said. "Get a safety... The one big play from Samford was a long touchdown pass that just so happened to break away, but other than that, they limited them all game. And so, there’s going to be challenges with that. You know, we’re excited. Like I told our guys, we’re playing the ‘85 Bears, and we got to be ready."

"A lot of those guys on the defensive line, I know quite well. And I think they're going to be … I don't think North Alabama needs any extra motivation to come in here and give us their all. But a lot of those guys are probably going to be hungry and determined to go out there and play at their best level for North Alabama. So, we're going to get their best wing. But again, I've told you guys before, I feel pleased with our offensive line. I like the way they've come together. My guess is we're going to see a bunch of different movement and chopped up fronts from their defensive line. Their defensive line coach was actually on our staff at Memphis as well, so that's another thing. Like we're going to have to change up our calls completely because a lot of those guys know it. We're having to change up all of our offensive line calls in run and pass protection, which is unique, because you go all the way up through training camp, and then, ‘Hey, this next week let's change all this up,’ just because we can't give them an advantage, so it's going to be a battle because I know what they're capable of doing."

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room during spring practice | Sutton Smith, Instagra

Aside from season-ending injuries, Hogs are all full-go

Fall camp produced a few minor injuries for players, most notably a lower-body injury to running back Sutton Smith. But aside from season-ending injuries to the likes of Maddox Lassiter, J'Lynn Allen and Connor Smith, the rest of the Razorbacks should be good to go on Saturday.

"The expectation is that everybody other than those season-ending injuries should be able to play," Silverfield said. "So knock on wood. Right now, obviously today’s our off day. Looking clean, getting some guys back that were nicked up a little bit to full speed and have every expectation they should play on Saturday."

That includes Smith, as it was not indicated that the Memphis transfer will be limited in any capacity in regard to playing time on Saturday.

"Sutton Smith should be good to go," Silverfield said. "He is, what we believe, is healed. [He] told me he feels 100%. He's moving around really well, so we have no doubts that he should be full go."

There will be emotion with UA debut, but all business once toe meets leather

Silverfield, like all Arkansas head coaches before him, will run through the A formed by the UA band for the first time on Saturday. The first-year head coach has coached in the NFC Championship Game before, but admitted there will be some emotion associated with his Arkansas debut.

"Everybody always says ‘enjoy it.’ Because you only get one first game as the head coach at Arkansas, assumingly," Silverfield said. "So for me, it’s going to be exciting. I’m going to enjoy it. I’m going to enjoy the Hog Walk, I’m going to enjoy seeing the fans, I’m going to interact, I’m going to run through the ‘A’ and look up and see 76,000-plus of our great fans. It’s going to be amazing. I’m going to absolutely enjoy it. I’m going to have a smile on my face. But as soon as we go to the coin toss, my emotions, it’s almost like totally get in check. I’ve shared this with you guys before and some people have said, ‘Ryan, you seen like you’re pretty calm on the sidelines.’ That doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be excited when positives occur or frustrated when we don’t do what we’re supposed to be doing. But I do so much better when I can just neutrally think because it’s my job to make sure I’m putting our team in the best position every second of the game. Whether it’s before halftime, fourth quarter, end of game, all of those different situations come from me, like hey, are we going for it on this fourth-and-1? As soon as I get a chance, my heart rate actually slows down, I clear my head.

There’s going to be a lot of great things and fun interactions with the fans and distractions and all the other things, but at that time, I truly am able to block it all out. And I talk to the players all the time about having blinders on. For me, the blinders are on. Sometimes people will be like, ‘Hey, did you see the chicken dance going into the third quarter?’ No idea what you’re talking about. Or hey, did you know there’s a flyover? No clue. Which I think that’s helped us along the way and I think it will continue to. I’m going to be very excited and so honored and humbles to lead the team out of the tunnel this Saturday, but once we get though that ‘A,’ it’s a totally different mindset for me."

Kickoff between Arkansas and North Alabama is set for 3:15 p.m. Saturday, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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