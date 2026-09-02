Most Important Things Hawkins, Branham, Osborne Said Ahead of North Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE — Offensive lineman Kobe Branham, wide receiver Jamari Hawkins and defensive lineman Hunter Osborne were at the podium Wednesday ahead of Arkansas' matchup with North Alabama on Saturday.

Here are the most notable things they said ahead of the first game of 2026.

Osborne, Hawkins have ties to UNA players

Osborne, a native of Trussville, Ala., and Hawkins, a Mobile, Ala., native, know several players they'll be suiting up against on Saturday.

"The running back, Roderick [Taylor Jr.], I went to high school with, played high school with him," Hawkins said. "There’s another safety named Donovan [Nevils], I went to high school with him. And then obviously all the guys from Memphis. It’s going to be cool, like a little reunion I guess, being on the other side."

"I know Jyheam Ingram, one of the defensive linemen," Osborne said. "He’s been doing pretty good over there the last few years. We played together in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game."

Hawkins also knows UNA wide receiver Xavier Johnson, who redshirted at Memphis last year under head coach Ryan Silverfield. Johnson hauled in a 95-yard touchdown pass from QB Destin Wade in North Alabama's 22-10 Week 0 win over Samford.

"Hard player. Talks a lot of mess, a lot of smac," Hawkins said of Johnson. "But he’s a real fun dude, real cool dude... you saw it for yourself. He can be explosive."

Apr 2, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jamari Hawkins (9) walks back to get in line for a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Hogs are preparing for Lions' run defense, offense

North Alabama's success in the run game on both sides of the ball was perhaps the deciding factor in its win over Samford.

The Lions had two running backs, James Fletcher and Chris McMillian, each carry the ball at least 10 times. Taylor Jr. also had six carries, while UNA had 165 rushing yards on the day.

North Alabama also held Samford to a remarkable -8 rushing yards on 25 carries.

"They have a good run game," Osborne said. "We’re excited for the challenge as a defensive line, as a defense as a whole. We’re just going to come in and do what we’re supposed to do. We’ve practiced all week and we’re going to come in prepared and do what we need to do to help us be the best team we can be."

Apr 2, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Hunter Osborn (0) gets ready for a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the challenge for Arkansas' offensive line will be the familiarity several of UNA's defenders have with the calls in a Cramsey-Silverfield system, as four players on the North Alabama defensive line transferred to the school from Memphis.

"Just, like, changing up some of how we call in plays... like you said, some of the guys have been there in Memphis, they know the plays, and yeah, they also have a D-line coach (Josh Long) that was at Memphis," Branham said, "So that kind of helps us, just knowing like how he thinks and stuff like that."

Branham thinks Hogs have made strides

Apr 2, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham (50) gets back in line for the next drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With over 80 new players on Arkansas' roster and a coaching staff that only features one retainee in TE coach Morgan Turner, Branham is one of few members of the old guard at UA, so to speak.

After seeing Arkansas' 2-10 2025 campaign first hand, he's been encouraged by what he's seen from the 2026 Razorbacks.



"I think we’re a lot closer this year," Branham said. "I think our practices show that. I know, as an offense, I think we’re clicking a lot better than we did last year. I mean, we didn’t disappoint on offense last year by any means, but I can just see it again this year happening. Same thing on defensive side of the ball, in practice they’re giving us great looks and they’re doing their jobs every day."

Kickoff between Arkansas and North Alabama is set for 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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