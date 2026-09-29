Smith Hasn't Quite Lived Up To RB1 Expectations Since Transferring From Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sutton Smith is still Arkansas’ first-listed running back. That makes his quiet start to the season difficult to ignore. The Razorbacks need more from the backfield as they enter a major road game at Texas A&M.

Smith has rushed 28 times for 66 yards and a touchdown through four games. He is averaging 2.4 yards per carry and has not produced a run longer than 12 yards. Those are not the numbers Arkansas expected from its listed starter.

The question is fair entering Saturday. Where is Sutton Smith? He has not disappeared from the lineup, but he has not consistently impacted the offense either.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for room against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roma

Arkansas still lists Smith ahead of Braylen Russell and Cam Settles. His experience in Ryan Silverfield’s system, versatility as a runner and receiver, and understanding of protections all matter. Yet Arkansas needs production that goes beyond knowing the offense.

Depth Chart Tells Only Part of the Story

The Arkansas depth chart has not changed. Smith remains first, Russell is second and Settles is third. The actual rotation has been more complicated.

Settles started against Tulsa, while Russell has carried much of the physical, short-yardage workload. KJ Jackson also became a major part of the run game against Tulsa, scoring two rushing touchdowns. Arkansas is spreading carries around because no one back has consistently seized control.

The Razorbacks rushed for 132 yards against Tulsa, but they needed 43 carries to get there. That works out to just 3.1 yards per carry. The total was an improvement, but the efficiency remains a major concern.

Smith is not solely responsible for that problem as Arkansas’ offensive line has not consistently created space, and the entire backfield has struggled to turn small openings into productive gains. Still, Smith must eventually produce like a starter.

"So, you need guys who can be physical and I continue to challenge [Sutton Smith] about being a physical runner," Silverfield said. "We know show elusive he is. We know how great of an athlete he is, but put the shoulder pads down."

Arkansas Needs First Down Production

Arkansas needs Smith to make first down manageable. A 4-yard gain can matter more than a 15-yard run if it keeps the offense ahead of the chains.

Second-and-six changes the playbook. It keeps play-action available, lets Jackson operate without desperation and prevents Texas A&M from treating every down as a passing situation. The Aggies will be prepared to focus on Chris Marshall if Arkansas cannot establish any threat on the ground.

That is where Smith can help. He understands the offense, can contribute in the passing game and can make a defense pay if it overcommits to stopping Marshall. But those strengths only matter if he creates enough production when Arkansas hands him the football.

"We just felt like [Cam Settles] gave us

sthe best opportunity in the current game plan to have success," Silverfield said on Monday. "Now, that doesn't mean that there's certain things that we may go in this game plan versus Texas&M and that, 'Hey, Sutton, you know, these

six plays in a row to start the game are the best situation to put us in, right?'

"'Braylen Russell, hey, maybe it's the these five plays what this looks

like. Because what you don't want to do is sit there and then all of a sudden tell like, hey, this guy's in the game.

These are the three plays they run. This guy's in the game. So, we've got to be smart with that. I think that's part of as the season goes on, not just a

self scout, but like, okay, you have a better understanding. What can you do?

Let's go play ball."

The Aggies will test Arkansas’ toughness from the opening series. Texas A&M knows the Razorbacks have struggled to run, and it will challenge them to win short-yardage situations. Smith can change the tone by producing early, efficient carries.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell looking downfield on long run after the catch against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

This Must Become a Committee Strength

Arkansas may not need one clear workhorse back. It needs a committee that works. Smith, Russell and Settles each offer different qualities, but the group must become more reliable.

"I'll be the first to say, right, like we we need our running backs to play physical, right," Silverfield said. "Because very few times, one are we going to be able to

block? Is the offensive line, tight ends, whoever going to be able to block the guys directly at them, right?

"Sometimes it's that safety that's a free hitter.

Sometimes a D lineman shedding it with an arm tackle. Sometimes it's a linebacker they didn't get up to on the combination. So, right, you're not going to be able to juke and make everybody miss at the line of scrimmage. Very few people have that ability to do it."

Smith can provide versatility and familiarity. Russell offers power and size, while Settles can give Arkansas fresh legs and a different style. Jackson’s mobility adds a fourth element when the Razorbacks need it.

The problem is that the committee has not become a weapon. Arkansas averages 89.5 rushing yards per game, which is not enough to create balance against SEC defenses. The Razorbacks need the run game to protect Jackson and stop opponents from locking onto Marshall.

Saturday presents an opportunity for Smith to answer the criticism. He does not have to take over the game, but he needs to help Arkansas stay on schedule. He is still listed first for a reason, and the Razorbacks need him to show why.

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