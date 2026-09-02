Soles' Violent On-Field Style Helped Push Him To First-Team Role For Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky linebacker transfer Steven Soles will be playing the new JACK position, known as a hybrid defensive end who can also contribute in coverage.

The 6-foot-2, 237 pound junior was terrific at rushing the passer last season, finishing with one of the highest pressure rates of quarterbacks of any defender in the country. And when a player goes by a nickname such as "SackEm," he player better live up to his billing.

Living up to that Soles has as he recorded 33 quarterback pressures with seven sacks, three hits, 23 hurries, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections and a 23.7% pressure rate across 22 career games.

During his two seasons at Kentucky, Soles recorded 16 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two pass breakups.

For a Razorback defense looking to bring a little bit of edge to the field compared to last season's porous unit, new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts touts Soles game as violent and physical. That's exactly what the doctor ordered for an Arkansas fanbase that has grown weary of overpromised hype and little execution.

Because of Soles' production, Roberts and his defensive staff believe they're only scratching the surface of the type of player he can become.

"He's a character, He enjoys practice, enjoys football, you know, on a daily basis," Roberts said on Monday. "He really wants to be good. You know, I think he's just-he's just. Hopefully, I think he's hopefully found a spot where his light can shine and he can be himself.

"He'll [have] an impact in the passing game but I expect to him to [have] an impact in the run game as well. You know he's been a pleasure to coach. Again, he he works every day. He's the same guy every day. He comes in with a great attitude. And he's you know, and he plays the game violently and physical."

While Soles had some work to do to catch up with promising junior Charlie Collins, Soles did enough to earn the starting nod following the second scrimmage. Much of that has to do with size issues and fit against certain defensive schemes.

While the Natural State native showed promise, Soles was the most consistent at getting the job done at the JACK role.

"[We] probably set them, like it comes down to it.. we grade practice every day. Every rep a kid takes the field, we give them a grade," Roberts said. "Then, you know, so Soles got the job because he was more consistent, and that's what it comes down to. Any one of the positions. That's what what it comes down to. It's consistency.

"How many times can you do your job, you know? And and so every one of our guys, and that's why we say we went to competition. To continue, the competition, continue to go out and play this ball game, and whoever grades the best, that's the guy that's going to start the next week. You know who goes out there and does their job. So you're performing."

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