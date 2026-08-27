FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When it comes to fielding a competitive team in college football these days, age and experience is the name of the game.

First-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield has a pretty good understanding of that, but does believe he has at least three freshmen ready to make an impact on the field this fall. The Razorbacks' top signee in defensive tackle Danny Beale has appeared in the two-deep throughout the offseason while safety Tay Lockett and cornerback Brandon Ford have consistently made plays in camp.

“It's getting harder and harder for freshmen to see the field, especially now that they've added that fifth year,” Silverfield said Wednesday night at the Catfish Hole. “I think [those three players] have an opportunity to possibly see the field at some time, and it may not be Game 1, but maybe throughout the season.

“It's good if you can bring in some of that youth that have the opportunity to grow and maybe get an opportunity to play early on. That's not a bad thing.”

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Danny Beale goes through drills in spring practice. | Razorback Football, Instagram

Danny Beale, Defensive Tackle

Considered the behemoth of the group, the 6-foot-5, 347 pound lineman chose Arkansas over the likes of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and others.

He's been an immovable force along the trenches in spring practice and fall camp, emerging as an option in the two-deep for defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

“Danny, again has done a good job with it,” Ron Roberts said in the spring. “Got a good work ethic. He’s physical. I would say light if I said 335.

"But he’s a big physical kid that’s gonna be a really good football player. We threw him in the fire early. We’re going to baptize him, you know what I mean. Throw him in and lets go. We’re going to live with it and teach him on the ropes.”

The process of Beale's as a rotational piece enhanced further into fall camp because of his unwavering work ethic. Osborne mentioned earlier this month that he's always asking questions, even late at night, about the playbook, certain techniques and what must be done to get better.

"He always wants to get better one day at a time, and sometimes he can get hard on himself," Osborne said. "But he's a young guy, and I try to tell him, 'It's all part of the process. Just gotta stay stay grounded. Don't get too overwhelmed with everything going on because you're still young.' But he definitely can help us this year."

Tay Lockett, Safety

During a dominant run against California high school competiton, Lockett made the decision to take his talents to Conway as a senior. He was electric in every role he played under those Friday night lights, recording 304 total tackles, 27 pass break-ups, 17 interceptions and 16 total touchdowns over those four prep seasons.

Now with the Razorbacks, those playmaking instincts have been apparent throughout the offseason and has caught the attention of coaches outside of the defensive room.

Special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford is high on Lockett's abilities and believes he could be a contributor as a freshman at punt returner.

"(Lockett) is very natural at catching [punts]," special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford said. "I wanted to see his ball security improve, because after he catches it, we were a little bit worried about that in the spring. He's been very intentional about that over the summer and into fall camp, so I think he's putting himself into the mix."

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman safety Tay Lockett goes through drills during spring practice. | Tay Lockett, Instagram

Brandon Ford, Cornerback

Another defensive back who has emerged amongst a vast amount of experience is Ford, who followed Silverfield as a member of the 2026 recruiting class.

While most of Ford's big plays during fall camp have come agaisnt the 2s and 3s, he's forced Arkansas coaches to consider putting him out there in Week One to see if he catches on quickly.

"Brandon Ford is a young man that keeps catching your eyes," Silverfield said following Arkansas' first scrimmage. "So often you're like, ‘Who's that? Oh, that's that freshman.’ I’ve been pleased with him and what he's been able to do."

The 5-foot-11, 193 pound cornerback totaled six career turnovers, including five interceptions and over a dozen pass breakups.

Arkansas' season opener is set for Sept. 5 in Fayetteville against North Alabama. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. CT, with coverage on the SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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