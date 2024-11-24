Special Teams, Turnovers Kept Hogs' Game Interesting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' 35-14 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon was a struggle on steroids from the jump.
If it weren't for Arkansas playing a lesser opponent the turnovers, special teams mistakes and sputtering first half offense could've done them in entirely. Sure, the Razorbacks are now bowl eligible based off wins for the third time in five seasons under Coach Sam Pittman.
Things started ugly as Arkansas scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff by Rodney HIll but was called back due to penalty. The Bulldogs succeeded on two special team fakes that extended potential scoring drives.
One of the weirdest issues that Arkansas has yet to address this season is having a teammate interfere with Isaiah Sategna at punt returner. Fielding a punt is already tough enough to do but increasing the difficulty makes no sense but has been a regular occurrence this season.
Turnovers also kept things close for about the first 40 minutes before Arkansas decided to take initiative and put away the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter. Fortunately, the Razorbacks' defense limited Louisiana Tech to only 229 yards of total offense despite the 3-1 turnover margin.
What seems like one of the fastest seasons ever, Arkansas will have a chance to improve its bowl game destination by defeating Missouri next Saturday. The Razorbacks hope to win its first game against the Tigers in Columbia, Missouri.
Four of the five games between Arkansas and Missouri have been decided by seven points or less since 2014. Pittman's teams have been close to breaking through on the road in this series including a two-point loss in 2020 when the Razorbacks had multiple leads in the fourth quarter but couldn't put the Tigers away.