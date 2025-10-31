Storylines worth monitoring with Razorbacks hosting Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Mississippi State are one of four teams this weekend that have struggled mightily this season.
Between the Razorbacks, Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats, the bottom of the SEC will probably be decided this weekend with a combined 1-17 record in conference play.
While Arkansas' coaching search and a collapse of epic proportions taking place last weekend in Starkville for MSU, there are a few other storylines worth talking about this weekend.
First SEC Victory
The Razorbacks and Bulldogs meet with hopes of notching its first SEC victory of the season after promising starts.
Arkansas started 2-0 due to its offensive firepower, but a lack of defensive stops over the course of the past six games limited the team from knocking the heavy weight off its shoulders.
While interim coach Bobby Petrino was playing with house money early on, things got a bit dicey last week in his third audition for the head job. The Razorbacks fell to Auburn due to a massive fourth quarter collapse that saw its offense commit four consecutive turnovers.
If a similar type of collapse happens again this weekend with Mississippi State in town, its hopes of bowl eligibility will come to a screeching halt. Lebby's offense will make defenses pay, which is a topic that will be discussed below.
Quarterback Duel
Both Taylen Green and Blake Shapen have proven to effective quarterbacks in their respective schemes.
Each are senior leaders, but struggle at times with decision making and other things out of their control which has proven costly in several SEC games.
Green had a darkhorse Heisman campaign through the first couple of weeks into the 2025 season, but things went silent as losses continue to mount.
He's still put up solid numbers by completing 63% of his passes for 2,178 yards and 18 touchdowns, but with every game changing play comes a few momentum altering decisions with 12 total turnovers.
Shapen can be surgical in his thought process, completing 67% of his passes for 1,906 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
Once the Bulldogs went ahead with a comfortable 38-21 lead over Texas at home, the offense unraveled with two three-and-outs and 25 total yards in the final 12:29 of regulation.
This will likely be a game remembered for quarterback play, such as the 2015 game between these two schools in Razorback Stadium when NFL veterans Dak Prescott and Brandon Allen tossed a combined 914 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Shallow Defense
With both Arkansas and Mississippi State struggling to defend, points could be put on the board early and often as the Razorbacks allow 38.3 points against SEC competition (No. 16 SEC) while the Bulldogs surrender 35 points per game (No. 14 SEC).
The Bulldogs' defense ranks No. 60 in total defense, allowing just 361 yards per game. For the Razorbacks led by interim defensive coordinator Chris Wilson, his unit allows almost 436 yards per game, which ranks No. 123 nationally among FBS teams.
Arkansas' defensive line does get a solid boost to its depth chart with Cam Ball probable to return from an injury that sidelined him against Auburn.
Despite both teams struggles, Bill Connelly's SP+ model at ESPN has the Razorbacks favored Saturday afternoon by a score of 33-30. His analytical model sets the total point spread at 67.5 points, which he believes will be under by nearly 4.5 points.