Studs and Duds from Razorbacks First Conference Win in over Two Years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas just did what was almost deemed impossible: win a conference game.

After a horrendous start to conference play and a humiliating defeat to Tennessee, the Razorbacks finally won a conference game. This is also the first SEC win in the Ryan Silverfield era and should help calm the fanbase a tad.

Still, despite the win, there was some very ugly play in this one. Here are the studs and duds from a much-needed win for Arkansas over Vanderbilt.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio "AJ" Jordan makes a catch over the middle in front of Vanderbilt Commodores safety Davin Chandler (21) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stud: Antonio Jordan

Antonio Jordan showed up big for the Razorbacks in this one, despite not scoring. Jordan had five receptions for a total of 74 receiving yards.

The passing game has relied solely on Chris Marshall, so when he left the game, it looked bleak. Thankfully, Jordan stepped up in a big-time win to help propel the Hogs to their third win of the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell looking downfield on long run after the catch against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Dud: Braylen Russell

The run game worked in this one, but Braylen Russell struggled against a dominant group. He had the most carries on the team, but only 51 yards on the ground.

Arkansas needs to go with Cam Settles more. He should be the starting running back and get 20 carries a game. If this team is serious about making a bowl game push, Russell needs to take a back seat and let Settles run the show.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jahiem Johnson (20) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores running back Jamezell Lassiter (3) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stud: Arkansas Secondary

While Vanderbilt had 274 passing yards, the Arkansas secondary came up huge in the win. They came away with two interceptions, including one on a house call.

Joker Johnson had a big pick-six that he took back for 25 yards. Then, towards the end of the game, Miguel Mitchell produced the second one that ultimately secured the win. Without that secondary, Vanderbilt may have gone on to win their first time at home against the Hogs.

Dud: Late Game Execution

Although they won and Vanderbilt didn't score in the fourth quarter, it was still closer than it should have been. The Razorbacks just got extremely lucky on some plays.

For example, late in the game, KJ Jackson almost gave the game away when Vanderbilt tied it. He was scrambling, lost control, and fumbled it. Luckily, the defense got a penalty on the play, so it didn't matter, but that is the kind of mistake that shouldn't happen in those situations.

That's been the story for Arkansas all season. In the last game against Tennessee, they had a chance to take a win but couldn't execute late. If they want a chance at a bowl game, the coaching staff and players need better composure in the fourth quarter.

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