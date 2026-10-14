Is The Sky Really Falling At Arkansas? Right Now, It's Hard To Say No

FAYETTEVILLE — I'm an optimist by nature, especially in regard to Razorback football.

Before I covered the team, there was always a sense of excitement for me around each and every Razorback game, even in the years of Chad Morris and the debacle that was the 2025 season. While I've only been watching Arkansas football since 2016, I can say with confidence that I would've had that same attitude in 2008, 2012 and 2013.

As I walked up Razorback Road and into the press box at Razorback Stadium on Saturday, I still felt that underlying sense of optimism, despite every bit of my senses telling myself that Arkansas was indeed playing the No. 15 team in the country and that a victory was unlikely.

When asked to give a prediction for the game by a stadium employee, I said 34-13 Tennessee — I figured DeSean Bishop had a good chance to run for close to 250 yards and I wasn't sure Arkansas' offensive line could keep Tennessee's dominant defensive front at bay.

Yet the Razorbacks exceeded my expectations in a 24-17 loss to the Vols and played well, even if several late-game decisions left much to be desired. So here I sit, asking myself the same question over and over: what if Arkansas, feeling some juice after they battled a top-15 team down to the final series, goes to Nashville and snaps a 14-game SEC losing streak against Vanderbilt on Saturday?

That optimism coursed through me all of Monday and most of Tuesday. I remember fondly how happy my dad and I were watching Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks beat Mississippi State in 2020 to break a 20-game SEC drought. The feeling, I'd think, would be similar if the Hogs beat Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Then reality hit when Marion RB Jeremiah Dent, one of the top recruits in the state in the 2027 class who was previously committed to Arkansas, announced his decommitment. He's the third player from the 2027 class to decommit from UA over the past two months, joining OL Odaefe Oruru and WR Darion Moseley.

Arkansas played well against Tennessee. The third quarter that had Razorback Stadium jumping and myself, in all honesty, getting slightly emotional as I watched a fanbase starving for any semblance of success be treated to some was great.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan SIlverfield watches his offense return to the sideline after a punt in the first half. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

But the decision-making from the likes of Ryan Silverfield and Tim Cramsey in the fourth quarter not only contributed to Arkansas losing the game, but marred the sense of accomplishment Razorback fans could take from their team battling with the Vols.

Still, there was momentum to build upon heading into a very winnable game against a Vanderbilt squad that is also winless in SEC play and just had their doors blown off against Ole Miss at home. If Arkansas is going to break their SEC losing streak this year, a win over Vandy seems like the most likely solution.

Silverfield was previously asked about negative recruiting and how losing games, especially when your team isn't competitive, has a negative impact on recruits. He handled the question with grace.

Just keeps getting worse. https://t.co/zSAKu3aRcv — John Nabors (@JohnNaborsShow) October 13, 2026

Dent specifically called out Arkansas' personnel decisions with running backs, specifically the constant rotation of Braylen Russell, Sutton Smith and Cam Settles, as a reason for his decommitment.

Mosely told Best of Arkansas Sports after UA's 43-10 drubbing at the hands of Utah that Arkansas "shouldn’t look like this to a Big 12 team", also saying that he hoped "they know that’s not okay.”

Razorback fans were frustrated, and rightfully so, when the Hogs were uncompetitive in losses to Utah, Georgia and Texas A&M.

They were frustrated, and rightfully so, when Arkansas had a chance to beat Tennessee on Saturday and stepped on itself multiple times in the fourth quarter with poor decision making that makes fans question how Silverfield and Co. will handle similar decisions in tight games in the future.

Recruits, clearly, are in the same boat.

"It's more like, for the kids, for the recruits, once it starts [to be] a lot of negative stuff, it's about recruiting," Pittman said two days after Arkansas was blown out 48-10 by Auburn in 2023, which dropped the Razorbacks to 3-7. "I know what's going on. Hunter Yurachek knows what's going on. Really, nobody else — it's opinion. They don't really know what's going on. But it affects our recruits."

Sep 27, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Notre Dame won 56-13. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Such negativity is warranted, even for a new regime, when a team is well overmatched in three games. It's warranted when a coaching staff that had a chance to turn the tide and score a huge win coaches its way out of doing so in the fourth quarter.

A loss, whether it be by three points or 30 to Vanderbilt on Saturday, will only add to the negative noise surrounding the Arkansas football program. Recruits notice that, and it's understandable why Arkansas, which is short on momentum at the moment, doesn't seem like a prime destination.

Winning fixes all, and it would certainly go a long way in potentially luring Dent back to Fayetteville and regaining momentum with other recruits.

But right now, at a time when Silverfield is yet to win a game against a Power Four team and has had three recruits decommit in two months, it's hard to say that Arkansas isn't in a very bad place at the moment.

There are multiple petitions on the internet to fire athletic director Hunter Yurachek, and the UA Board of Trustees has been under constant fire over the last month for not firing Yurachek.

There are AI songs on social media about how Silverfield is "coaching for the buyout." The most coverage Arkansas has gotten nationally all season came in the week leading up to the Georgia game, during which the national media talked about the proposed boycott of the game by fans on social media.

That sentiment can and will change if the Hogs beat Vanderbilt and find a way to squeak out another SEC win or two over its final six games. I'll still wake up on Saturday with that feeling of underlying optimism and will do the same for the next five games of the season, especially those played inside Razorback Stadium, which might as well be a Field of Dreams for myself and many other Razorback fans.

But until those wins start coming and recruits stop decommitting, the national perception of Arkansas will only continue to be degraded, and the feeling that the sky is falling won't go away.

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