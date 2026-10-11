Studs and Duds From Razorbacks Heartbreaking Loss to Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas just suffered its worst defeat of the season, and there is no question about that.

They had the perfect opportunity to upset Tennessee at home late in the game, needing only one clean possession. That seems like too much to ask, as they gave up an easy touchdown and then decided to punt with less than two minutes left while down by a touchdown.

This is just a horrible display of confidence and coaching. Some players had ghastly performances, but others showed up. Here are studs and duds from the devastating loss.

Stud: The Run Game

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles (27) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, the run game looked good. It could be better, yes, but the running game was mainly why the Razorbacks stayed in this one.

The squad had a combined 133 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Cam Settles only got the pigskin eight times, but he averaged 6.3 yards per carry. Without the run game, this team may not even get a single point.

Dud: KJ Jackson

The Razorbacks need to make a change, and it looks like it has to be at quarterback. KJ Jackson has had moments where he looks like he can lead the offense, but those moments come too little.

In this one, Jackson made some horrid reads that stalled drives. His arm action is allowing passes to be tipped too often, leading to incompletions and the occasional interception. Overall, it's hard to envision how Arkansas can win with Jackson still at quarterback.

Stud: The Entire Defense

This loss isn't on the defense; they played possibly their best game of the season. The secondary came away with two interceptions, and those alone should have helped the team score.

Then, to end the first half, Quincy Rhodes Jr. recovers the fumble and almost takes it back for six. His run got the team in friendly range for a touchdown, or at least a field goal. Somehow, it didn't produce any points.

Dud: Ryan Silverfield

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks to the field during the second half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

Ryan Silverfield made some very questionable play calls. The offense seemed predictable, and he almost refused to keep up the run game. It was working all day, so why stop?

Then, there was the final drive of the game. It was fourth down, and Arkansas was trailing by a touchdown. You needed a touchdown on this drive. Instead, he punted the ball away, leading Tennessee to run out the clock.

It is one thing to do that with around four minutes left; that is understandable. You do not punt while trailing by a touchdown with less than two minutes left. It was a blunder of a play call, and it shows he had zero confidence in his offense to score. He needs to be more aggressive in those situations.

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