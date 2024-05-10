Transfers, Key Returnees Will Be Important To Razorbacks' Success This Fall
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Year five of the Sam Pittman era is considered critical for the long-tenured college coach. Known for elite offensive line play for many years as an assistant, Pittman hasn't forgotten how to coach. He's a likeable guy with moderate success as a head coach which helped win over the media pundits like Paul Finebaum.
Pittman is a down to earth man with a blue collar work ethic. Mommas love him and want their boys to play for a caring man.
For years, Arkansas' culture and atmosphere have blown away recruits and transfers as Fayetteville is far from what they expected. In the spring of 2022, Late Kick Podcast host Josh Pate even mentioned how the Hogs' culture set them apart from the rest of college football.
"People with options are choosing Arkansas," Pate said. "Arkansas football used to be a back-up option for a lot of coaches and players. Arkansas is not a back-up option, they are a destination now. "
Fresh off their most successful season since 2011 with a 9-4 campaign and victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl, the Razorbacks brought in impactful transfers all over the roster. Elite transfers like Dwight McGlothern, Landon Jackson, Latavius Brini, Drew Sanders and Jadon Haselwood chose Arkansas over schools like Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, Ohio State and more. The Hogs were an option and it was due to the blueprint Pittman inherited from Kirby Smart to build a competitive program.
However, the Razorbacks had a much steeper hill to climb than the Bulldogs. Smart was given a football program that was only somewhat dormant. At one point shortly after Pittman was hired an anonymous coach in the SEC spoke lightly of Arkansas situation.
"That they landed on Sam [Pittman] is really telling," the coach said. "He’s a well-respected career assistant who is great at his job, but it’s hard to find what he can say or do with that program that could suddenly turn things around. They’ve got no personnel. The roster right now looks like NCAA sanctions hit them."
Culture alone was a catalyst for revival of a program in the dumps following an 8-28 record from 2017-19 with just one SEC victory on the road against Ole Miss in 2017. Following a 4-8 campaign, it caught many by surprise that Pittman was retained by athletics director Hunter Yurachek. Instead, Yurachek gave his coach a confidence boost with retention for 2024, which is likely a go big or go home season.
The Razorbacks will look completely different than the previous three seasons. Gone are workhorses KJ Jefferson, Raheim Sanders, Chris Paul, Jaheim Thomas and Dominique Johnson. Arkansas lost 31 players off last year's roster, although three were classified as walk-ons. In return, Pittman's staff have brought in 22 transfers with nearly a dozen likely to start or play plenty of snaps this fall. The Hogs can still be considered a destination of sorts for players looking for new beginnings.
New quarterback Taylen Green looked efficient throughout the spring and completed practice with an impressive spring game performance. The Boise State transfer completed over 70% of his passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns. That was all while not being able to properly flash his running ability. Another offensive option, Ja'Quinden Jackson, adds a tremendous asset to the running game. He's a fierce downhill runner who isn't afraid of contact.
The offensive line had a putrid performance last season which forced Pittman to move on from loyal offensive line coach Cody Kennedy in favor of one-time Arkansas apprentice Eric Mateos. The unit added three transfers who will likely earn starting roles next season. Keyshawn Blackstock, Addison Nichols and Fernando Carmona were starters throughout the spring and showed solid pass protection in new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's scheme. Syracuse transfer Joe More committed last week and will be a fixture in the two-deep this summer.
Deke Adams' defensive line looks to be an underrated group with Landon Jackson returning. An addition of FCS All-American Anton Juncaj was a huge offseason victory during the winter transfer portal window. Juncaj comes from the same program which produced Florida State defensive standout Jared Verse. Other impact transfers on the defensive side include a duo with plenty of SEC experience. Defensive backs Miguel Mitchell and Doneiko Slaughter are already fixtures in the Arkansas secondary. They should provide second year assistants Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson ample opportunity to continue improving its pass defense.
This crop of transfers along with around 20 returning players will play a pivotal role in a potential Arkansas turnaround. Going into the summer, bookies remain firm on the Razorbacks bowl hopes with a win total of 5.5 games in 2024. A lot of things will need to go right including continual improvement on defense, banking on evaluation of transfers, development of players already in program and having a few freshmen come in and prove SEC ready. It all comes down to leadership. Pittman told the Finebaum Show last week that he is focused on fundraising for the school's NIL collective, Arkansas Edge. It will be challenging coming off a losing season but he knows how important it is for the future of his program.
