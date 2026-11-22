FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — I don't think anyone truly felt like Arkansas had a chance to upset No. 5 Texas on the road on Saturday.

There were opportunities to capture momentum on several occasions that at least could've made the final score of 45-3 a little more respectable. However, at the end of the day, the Razorbacks weren't even competing in the same stratosphere as the Longhorns.

Texas entered the season with arguably the most talented roster in the SEC, according to the Hogs On SI offseason tracker. A league-high 18 former 5-stars and 40 former 4-star recruits on one team should have them squarely in the fight for a College Football Playoff berth.

Whether it was the skill positions or in the trenches, Arkansas was overwhelmed by the mismatch, but that's no reason to have your "teeth kicked in" by an opponent. Let's face it, Arkansas beat themselves repeatedly and it was evident early on with three penalties and an interception in the first 14 plays of the ball game.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) runs outside of the pocket during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 34-6. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Razorbacks had to play a clean game to even make this a fourth quarter game.

Were there some calls in the game that didn't quite go Arkansas' way? Sure, of course. But that's certainly not the reason they lost. In the back of coach Ryan Silverfield's mind, he has to know what it's going to take to compete in the SEC and it comes down to talent and resources to get them.

Reevaluation of Program After Year 1

He's going to need to have a serious talk with his offensive staff, especially when it comes to play calling in the redzone.

Every single position on the offensive side of the football will need to be evaluated unless your name is Antonio Jordan, who has emerged as the go-to target for whoever plays quarterback for Arkansas next season. He's going to need more help because he can't do it alone.

Sophomore center Kash Courtney is the only Arkansas offensive lineman among the SEC’s top 50 in PFF blocking grades, with a minimum of 250 blocking snaps. As a unit, they have allowed 72 QB hurries, 13 hits, 11 sacks, and have an average offensive grade of 58.16.

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Arkansas' best collection of talent comes from the defensive side of the football, but even that group has a talent deficit. The defensive line has some dudes to build around in Carlon Jones, Danny Beale, Antonio Sandel-Bascomb, but need a couple more guys at the second level for depth purposes.

Linebackers Ja'Quavion Smith and Ben Bogle have performed admirably as former FCS standouts at their previous schools, but they just aren't big or fast enough to make a difference in the SEC.

There's also a chance the Razorbacks could keep its top two defensive backs Joker Johnson and Shelton Lewis, who have graded out extraordinarily well in coverage this season at 85.3 and 84.4, respectively. Junior STAR Khmori House has performed well after moving over from linebacker and safety Tay Lockett has performed well when called upon as a freshman.

Arkansas defensive back Shelton Lewis during warmups prior to South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Finishing 2027 Season On Right Foot

There’s one more Saturday left before Silverfield has to start making those tough calls, and LSU gives him a chance to see who is willing to respond after a rough afternoon on The Forty Acres. Some individual players' minds are probably made up for their immediate future, and Silverfield has already said he has plenty of guys wanting to come back for 2027.

This team has the leadership to provide a positive response to their coach, and that's a testament to the culture being instilled.

"The mood in the locker room, the guys are pissed, rightfully so," Silverfield said postgame. "It wasn’t good enough by anybody. They know that they need to show up tomorrow, and we got seven days to get this thing right. We talked about leaders stepping up, every single person in this organization stepping up and finding a way to improve and go out on top. But I know the resiliency of this group.

“I told every guy in that locker room, and I mentioned this earlier, we got seven days,"So give me your all. Give me every single freaking thing you got, every ounce of yourself. Let’s go lay it all on the line next Saturday. For those seniors, it's the last time they ever get to wear a Razorback uniform. We know the portal, it’s going to be a different group next year.

“But let’s just really focus on one day at a time, a sense of urgency in going out there and finding ways to get better. If we play like we’re capable, we’re going to give ourselves a great chance next Saturday.”

Silverfield asked his players afte the game for seven more days of hard work, physicality, and effort. For his seniors, that’s one last shot at victory in an Arkansas uniform this season, and for the guys planning to come back, it’s a chance to show their coach who he can count on in 2027.

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