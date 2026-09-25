Take Off the Paper Bags: Arkansas Fans Should’ve Seen This Coming

Going into Saturday’s game against Tulsa, Arkansas fans have been less than impressed with their 1-2 Razorbacks. There have been talks of boycotts. So-called fans have shown up to games with paper bags over their heads.

The Board of Trustees has started looking into the program, putting heat on athletic director Hunter Yurachek.

Everyone is up in arms over Arkansas’ struggling football program.

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on the sidelines at the Red-White Game in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

My question is, how did people not see this coming? Who thought this team was going to be good?

The people with bags on their heads at Saturday’s game, must’ve been wearing those same bags the last couple of years, through the recruiting season and all off-season.

It was plain as day what direction the program was going when a new coach was hired. James Franklin, who coached at Penn State and Vanderbilt, was available. Franklin turned the program around at Vanderbilt in the rugged Southeastern Conference.

If a coach can win at Vanderbilt, he can win at Arkansas.

Right?

Well, Franklin is coaching at Virginia Tech.

Franklin posted a 104-45 record in 10 seasons at Penn State. He was 24-15, with back-to-back 9-4 seasons with two bowl victories in three years at Vanderbilt.

Virginia Tech is 3-0 this season, by the way.

Virginia Tech Hokies head coach James Franklin before the game against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re Arkansas and you’re not going to land Franklin, you’d better get someone almost as successful.

Welcome to Fayetteville, Rick Springfield.

I’m sorry, what was his name?

Ryan Silverfield.

Who?

From Memphis.

Where?

Silverfield posted a 50-25 record in seven seasons at Memphis. And you know what, he might turn out to be a great hire. Three games isn’t enough to pass judgement on a coach who hasn’t had one recruiting season yet.

But Arkansas needed a proven winner. This coaching hire couldn’t become a swing and miss. Not saying Franklin was a sure-fire home run but he’s proven he can win in the SEC. And he did it at Vanderbilt.

If you can win at Vanderbilt, you can win at Arkansas.

Right?

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team on the sideline of CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium during the season opener against North Alabama on Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Considering the Razorbacks’ choice of coach with what was available, who really had high hopes for the program this season? How could you?

And yes, it’s been reported the money is not being poured into the football program like it has been in men’s basketball. If I’m rich, and I’m not, but if I was and I had a choice of writing a blank check to John Calipari or Rick Springfield, that’s a no-brainer.

A man who stalked Jessie’s girl ain’t getting my money.

Oh, and did you guys with the bags on your heads not look at the Razorbacks’ recruiting class? Did you not see what was left in the cupboard for Coach Silverfield?

That’s why Silverfield completely overhauled the roster, bringing in more than 80 players. Some of the transfers came from New Mexico State, West Georgia, Bakersfield College, Angelo State, Howard, Liberty, Abilene Christian, McNeese, Sacramento State, Kennesaw State, Utah Tech, Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist and not one, not two but three transfers from Georgia State.

That’s right, Arkansas somehow improved its roster with three players from Georgia State.

That’s not on Silverfield. It’s just not. You can’t buy Gucci shoes with Payless money.

Is Payless still a store? Okay, with Wal-Mart money?

Oh, that stings.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith celebrates after making a tackle for loss against Georga Bulldogs inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI

But this is the NIL era, which means money is no longer just the root of all evil. It’s now the roots of success in college football. Jimmy Johnson couldn’t win in college football’s current landscape without a lot of financial backing.

And yes, there’s a whole lot of money in Northwest Arkansas. But no one is going to invest in a program in which they don’t believe.

It starts with the head coach. Silverfield has to show progress against Tulsa. He has to pick a quarterback and stick with him. His team has to show heart and fight, which I thought the defense did at times against Georgia.

It’s not fair to the new coach but he’s on the hot seat. And, the athletic director who hired him is sitting right next to him.

This is a pivotal time for Razorback football. The talent is not there. This isn’t an SEC-caliber roster. It’s not even close. Silverfield might’ve had better players at Memphis and that’s just sad to even think about.

Right now, the money isn’t there and that’s sad, too, considering the millionaires and billionaires associated with that part of the state.

But if fans think showing up to games with bags on their heads is the solution, maybe they should take off those bags and look around. They should’ve seen this coming a mile away.

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