Taking look at how former Arkansas players fared in NFL Week 11
Another week of NFL games is in the books as the playoff hopefuls and playoff dreamers are beginning to separate themselves.
The Rams definitely fall into the hopeful category, especially after a crucial win against NFC West foe Seattle. The Rams were led by former Razorback Kamren Curl who had a team-high 11 tackles in the 21-19 win.
Another Razorback celebrating a big win is Dre Greenlaw, whose Broncos defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Greenlaw had four tackles in the 22-19 win.
Here's how all former active Arkansas players performed in Week 11 of the NFL season.
Razorbacks in NFL
Brandon Allen, QB, Titans
Last Week: Did not play in a 16-13 loss to the Texans.
Season Stats: DNP
Jake Bates, K, Lions
Last Week: 1/1 FG, Long 54, 0/1 XP in 16-9 loss to the Eagles
Season Stats: 10 Games, 13/17 FG, Long 58, 33/35 XP, 6 TB
Montaric Brown, DB, Jaguars
Last Week: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection in a 35-6 win against the Chargers.
Season Stats: 8 Games, 20 tackles, 7 PD, 1 INT
Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders
Last Week: Was inactive in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
Season Stats: 2 Games, 4 receptions, 72 yards, 56 snaps
Kamren Curl, DB, Rams
Last Week: 11 tackles, 9 solo in a 21-19 win against the Seahawks
Season Stats: 9 Games, 79 tackles, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 sack
Feleipe Franks, TE, Falcons
Last Week: Played 21 snaps on special teams in a 30-27 loss to the Panthers.
Season Stats: 10 Games, 1 rush, 2 yards rushing, 7 tackles, 178 snaps
Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cardinals
Last Week: Played every offensive snap in a 41-22 loss to the 49ers.
Season Stats: 10 Games (10 Starts), 690 snaps
Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos
Last Week: Had four tackles in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
Season Stats: 23 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU
Eric Gregory, DL Patriots
Last Week: Had one tackle in a 27-14 win against the Jets.
Season Stats: 1 tackle
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
Last Week: Had four catches for 45 yards in a 27-14 win against the Jets.
Season Stats: 11 Games, 34 receptions, 422 yards, 4 TD
Landon Jackson, DL, Bills
Last Week: DNP in a 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 43 snaps
Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams
Last Week: DNP in 21-19 win against the Seahawks
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 68 snaps
Cam Little, K, Jaguars
Last Week: 5/5 XP in 35-6 loss to the Chargers.
Season Stats: 9 Games, 16/20 FG, Long 68, 24/25 XP, 13 TB
Dwight McGlothern, DB, Vikings
Last Week: Played one defensive snap and one special teams snap in a 19-17 loss to the Bears.
Season Stats: 8 Games (0 Starts), 47 snaps
John Ridgeway III, DT, Saints
Last Week: Bye Week
Season Stats: 1 Game (0 Starts), 1 tackle, 21 snaps
Dan Skipper, OL, Lions
Last Week: Played five offensive snaps and two special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season Stats: 5 Games (1 Start), 122 snaps
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions
Last Week: Played 20 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season Stats: 10 Games,: 4 receptions, 65 yards, 2 TD, 177 snaps
Razorbacks on practice squads
- Marquise Robinson (BAL)
- Ricky Stromberg (CHI)
- Ja'Quinden Jackson (JAX)
- Keivie Rose (JAX)
- Dalton Wagner (LV)
- Tyrone Broden (SEA)
Razorbacks on injured reserve
- Drew Sanders (DEN)
- Deatrich Wise Jr. (WAS)