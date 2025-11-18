All Hogs

Taking look at how former Arkansas players fared in NFL Week 11

Razorback fans saw 13 of their former players in NFL games this weekend and here's how they performed.

Taylor Hodges

Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) on the sidelines prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Another week of NFL games is in the books as the playoff hopefuls and playoff dreamers are beginning to separate themselves.

The Rams definitely fall into the hopeful category, especially after a crucial win against NFC West foe Seattle. The Rams were led by former Razorback Kamren Curl who had a team-high 11 tackles in the 21-19 win.

Another Razorback celebrating a big win is Dre Greenlaw, whose Broncos defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Greenlaw had four tackles in the 22-19 win.

Here's how all former active Arkansas players performed in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Razorbacks in NFL

Brandon Allen, QB, Titans

Last Week: Did not play in a 16-13 loss to the Texans.
Season Stats: DNP

Jake Bates, K, Lions

Last Week: 1/1 FG, Long 54, 0/1 XP in 16-9 loss to the Eagles
Season Stats: 10 Games, 13/17 FG, Long 58, 33/35 XP, 6 TB

Montaric Brown, DB, Jaguars

Last Week: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection in a 35-6 win against the Chargers.
Season Stats: 8 Games, 20 tackles, 7 PD, 1 INT

Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders

Last Week: Was inactive in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
Season Stats: 2 Games, 4 receptions, 72 yards, 56 snaps

Kamren Curl, DB, Rams

Last Week: 11 tackles, 9 solo in a 21-19 win against the Seahawks
Season Stats: 9 Games, 79 tackles, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 sack

Feleipe Franks, TE, Falcons

Last Week: Played 21 snaps on special teams in a 30-27 loss to the Panthers.
Season Stats: 10 Games, 1 rush, 2 yards rushing, 7 tackles, 178 snaps

Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cardinals

Last Week: Played every offensive snap in a 41-22 loss to the 49ers.
Season Stats: 10 Games (10 Starts), 690 snaps

Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos

Last Week: Had four tackles in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
Season Stats: 23 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU

Eric Gregory, DL Patriots

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 27-14 win against the Jets.
Season Stats: 1 tackle

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

Last Week: Had four catches for 45 yards in a 27-14 win against the Jets.
Season Stats: 11 Games, 34 receptions, 422 yards, 4 TD

Landon Jackson, DL, Bills

Last Week: DNP in a 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 43 snaps

Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams

Last Week: DNP in 21-19 win against the Seahawks
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 68 snaps

Cam Little, K, Jaguars

Last Week: 5/5 XP in 35-6 loss to the Chargers.
Season Stats: 9 Games, 16/20 FG, Long 68, 24/25 XP, 13 TB

Dwight McGlothern, DB, Vikings

Last Week: Played one defensive snap and one special teams snap in a 19-17 loss to the Bears.
Season Stats: 8 Games (0 Starts), 47 snaps

John Ridgeway III, DT, Saints

Last Week: Bye Week
Season Stats: 1 Game (0 Starts), 1 tackle, 21 snaps

Dan Skipper, OL, Lions

Last Week: Played five offensive snaps and two special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season Stats: 5 Games (1 Start), 122 snaps

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions

Last Week: Played 20 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season Stats: 10 Games,: 4 receptions, 65 yards, 2 TD, 177 snaps

Razorbacks on practice squads

  • Marquise Robinson (BAL)
  • Ricky Stromberg (CHI)
  • Ja'Quinden Jackson (JAX)
  • Keivie Rose (JAX)
  • Dalton Wagner (LV)
  • Tyrone Broden (SEA)

Razorbacks on injured reserve

  • Drew Sanders (DEN)
  • Deatrich Wise Jr. (WAS)

