Taking stab at Razorbacks at SEC Media Days, but couple pretty obvious
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Arkansas looks ahead to the 2025 SEC Football Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame, which players will join coach Sam Pittman on stage in Atlanta?
The Razorbacks have several strong candidates, each representing a different part of a team eager to climb the SEC ladder.
Topping the list is senior quarterback Taylen Green, the undisputed leader of the offense and a likely face of the Arkansas program. He was also in Dallas at Media Days last year.
After a solid debut SEC season, Green is expected to return as the starting quarterback, building on a campaign where he threw for over 3,100 yards and added more than 600 on the ground.
His dual-threat ability and growing poise make him not only the most recognizable Razorback but also one of the league’s most intriguing signal-callers entering the season.
Senior linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. is another probable attendee. Sorey led the team in tackles last season and is expected to anchor Arkansas’ defense this fall.
His SEC experience, leadership in the locker room and on-field production make him a natural spokesman for the defense. Alongside Sorey, senior linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. could also be considered, given his starting experience and vocal presence during spring drills.
On the offensive line, Fernando Carmona stands out as one of the most seasoned and respected veterans. He's also comfortable with the media.
Carmona, a senior, is slated to return as the starting left guard after earning All-SEC honors and providing stability to a unit that will be critical to Green’s success.
His leadership both on and off the field has not gone unnoticed by Pittman and the coaching staff.
Another name we could likely see in Atlanta is defensive tackle Cameron Ball, who has grown into a leadership role and is one of the few returning starters on the defensive front.
Ball’s experience and reputation for providing honest, insightful answers at the podium could make him a strong ambassador for the Razorbacks at a media event that values both on-field and off-field substance.
Arkansas’ running back room will also have some options. Mike Washington Jr., who is expected to start in 2025, emerged from spring camp as a consistent and reliable option in the backfield.
Washington could be a Media Days candidate, especially if the Razorbacks want to highlight offensive balance.
On the coaching front, Sam Pittman will return for his sixth season in Fayetteville. After navigating a turbulent 2024, Pittman’s job security has stabilized and he’ll look to use Media Days as a platform to double down on his team’s physical identity and “no excuses” culture.
With the SEC’s divisional structure now a thing of the past, Arkansas’ representatives will be expected to address how the team plans to navigate the new schedule, which includes a high-profile matchup with Notre Dame.
Of course, Media Days is as much about personality as it is about production. Pittman has often favored players who can come across well in media situations and answer the barrage of questions with more than one or two words.
As was the case in years past, the coach is likely to choose players who not only perform on Saturdays but also understand the significance of the moment in Atlanta.
The final roster of attendees will be announced in the coming days. The guess here is Green, Sorey and Carmona.