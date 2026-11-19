FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Southeastern Conference athletic director opening has put Hunter Yurachek's future at Arkansas back in the spotlight.

Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts is leaving College Station to take the same position at Michigan, according to reports from ESPN and Yahoo Sports on Tuesday night.

His departure creates another leadership change for an Aggies athletic department that has gone through several athletic directors in recent years.

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek speaks on the sideline prior to the season opener against North Alabama at CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium. | Nilsen Roman

With Texas A&M searching for its next leader, Yurachek's name has resurfaced as a potential candidate. However, one of the most prominent voices covering the Aggies has already expressed doubt about that possibility.

Billy Liucci, executive editor and co-owner of TexAgs, addressed the potential candidates during his reaction to Alberts' departure Tuesday.

"I think it's safe to say he won't be the guy, fortunately," Liucci said of Yurachek during his discussion on TexAgs.

Liucci's comments suggest Yurachek may not be a serious option for Texas A&M despite the connection between the two athletic departments.

The situation is particularly interesting given the uncertainty surrounding Arkansas athletics and Yurachek's own position in Fayetteville.

Yurachek has served as Arkansas' vice chancellor and director of athletics since December 2017. During his tenure, the Razorbacks have experienced success across multiple sports, including the hiring of men's basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Sam Pittman.

However, the athletic department has faced increased scrutiny following a difficult stretch for Arkansas football and growing frustration among portions of the Razorback fan base.

The Arkansas Board of Trustees previously directed university leadership to conduct a comprehensive review of the athletic department, including the resources available to the football program.

Jan 3, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek during the second half against the Tennessee at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yurachek addressed the situation publicly in September, telling ABC's Taylor McGregor that he had not yet spoken with university leadership about the board's resolution.

The review added another layer of uncertainty to Yurachek's future, particularly as Arkansas works through questions about the direction and competitiveness of its athletic department.

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Texas A&M is not the first SEC program to pursue Yurachek.

In October 2022, Auburn offered Yurachek its vacant athletic director position. The University of Arkansas confirmed that an offer had been made and that negotiations had taken place to retain him.

According to Arkansas Business, Arkansas responded with a new contract that increased Yurachek's annual salary to $1.5 million and included deferred compensation.

Yurachek ultimately remained in Fayetteville, continuing to oversee an athletic department that has undergone significant changes in the years since.

The latest Texas A&M opening comes after Alberts arrived in College Station in March 2024, leaving his alma mater, Nebraska, for the Aggies. He was hired following Ross Bjork's departure for Ohio State.

Alberts oversaw Texas A&M through significant changes in college athletics, including the implementation of revenue sharing, the evolving name, image and likeness landscape and the transfer portal.

His departure means Texas A&M will once again have to identify an athletic director capable of navigating an increasingly complicated college sports environment.

Hunter Yurachek has my full endorsement. Texas A&M, if you need a reference, I'll write it myself. https://t.co/IzdlgFT4Oo — chadillac (@alsochad) November 18, 2026

Yurachek has experience operating in that environment within the SEC, but Liucci's comments provide an indication that the Aggies may be looking elsewhere.

Another potential candidate is Tulsa athletic director Justin Moore, a Texas A&M graduate who previously spent 12 years working within the Aggies' athletic department.

For Arkansas, the immediate question is not necessarily whether Yurachek will leave for College Station. It is what the next several months will look like for an athletic director whose position has faced considerable scrutiny.

Yurachek's current contract runs through the end of 2027, and the university has not publicly announced a decision regarding his future.

Texas A&M's search could create another opportunity for Yurachek, but there is currently no confirmation that the Aggies have contacted him or that he is pursuing the position.

For now, Arkansas remains in a period of transition within its athletic department, and another SEC leadership change has only added to the questions surrounding its future.

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