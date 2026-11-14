LaNorris Sellers, Quincy Rhodes Jr. Not On Final Availability Report For South Carolina-Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Neither South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers nor Arkansas DL Quincy Rhodes Jr. were on the final availability report ahead of Saturday's game between Arkansas and South Carolina.

Sellers was listed as questionable on Wednesday and probable on Thursday and Friday, but a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel Saturday morning said that Sellers would be a gametime decision. Sellers suffered a lower body injury in South Carolina's win over Texas A&M on Nov. 7.

Final injury report for Arkansas-South Carolina. Notably, neither LaNorris Sellers or Quincy Rhodes are listed. pic.twitter.com/iQXGW5h4LS — Samuel Stubbs (@SamMageeStubbs) November 14, 2026

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Sophomore Cutter Woods is South Carolina's backup quarterback and would play in place of Sellers if he can't play, though it's not clear what Sellers' status currently is.

Rhodes was listed as questionable on Wednesday and also upgraded to probable. His absence from the report would indicate that he will play. Rhodes was a gametime decision against Auburn on Nov. 7 and played after suffering an injury against Missouri on Oct. 31.

Kickoff between Arkansas and No. 17 South Carolina is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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