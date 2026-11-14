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LaNorris Sellers, Quincy Rhodes Jr. Not On Final Availability Report For South Carolina-Arkansas

Big updates on South Carolina QB, Arkansas DL
Samuel Stubbs|
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Arkansas Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Neither South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers nor Arkansas DL Quincy Rhodes Jr. were on the final availability report ahead of Saturday's game between Arkansas and South Carolina.

Sellers was listed as questionable on Wednesday and probable on Thursday and Friday, but a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel Saturday morning said that Sellers would be a gametime decision. Sellers suffered a lower body injury in South Carolina's win over Texas A&M on Nov. 7.

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Sophomore Cutter Woods is South Carolina's backup quarterback and would play in place of Sellers if he can't play, though it's not clear what Sellers' status currently is.

Rhodes was listed as questionable on Wednesday and also upgraded to probable. His absence from the report would indicate that he will play. Rhodes was a gametime decision against Auburn on Nov. 7 and played after suffering an injury against Missouri on Oct. 31.

Kickoff between Arkansas and No. 17 South Carolina is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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Samuel Stubbs
SAMUEL STUBBS

Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.

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