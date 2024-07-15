All Hogs

Texas Longhorns Get Checked Right Away at SEC Media Days

Attitude shown in SWC with Razorbacks, Big 12 with Texas A&M, Mizzou not going to fly

Kent Smith

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media at the 2024 SEC Football Kickoff, Monday at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media at the 2024 SEC Football Kickoff, Monday at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas. / James D. Smith / SEC
DALLAS – It didn't take long for Texas to get put on notice that its shenanigans practiced in years past that caused upheaval and an unpleasant atmosphere in its previous conferences for schools like Arkansas, Texas A&M and Mizzou will not be tolerated in the SEC.

McDonald's hadn't even switched its menu board from breakfast to lunch Monday when two of the most powerful men in the SEC put a firm pin in any ideas the Longhorns might have of trying to throw their weight around in their new conference.

Commissioner Greg Sankey was more political, yet firm, when he was asked during his SEC Media Days opening press conference about what might be done to keep Texas from causing the type of problems experienced by literally every school that has had to share a league with them.

"I actually think I just answered that," Sankey said, clearly somewhat annoyed at entertaining the idea the Longhorns might think they can run things in the SEC. "Both are now part of a conference with peer athletic programs and peer universities, so they will fit and we'll fit together with 16."

However, while Sankey has to play things close to the vest as conference commissioner, former Alabama coach Nick Saban, just minutes into his new role as a featured voice for the SEC Network, showed exactly why he's going to be a valuable addition to the program this year. He pulled no punches.

"What kinda tickles me is all these people asking these questions about how Texas always ran the conference they were in," Saban said. "They're not gonna run the SEC. There's a whole lot of arrogant people in a lot of places in the SEC. You know about that. They'll be a great team and a great program and Sark will do a great job, but that's not gonna be a problem."

